Watch Now
NFL Week 8 preview: Eagles vs. Bengals
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both pick the Bengals to win against the Eagles this week, noting a dangerous Bengals offense compared to a weak Eagles attack.
Up Next
NFL Week 8 preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
NFL Week 8 preview: Cardinals vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think Tua Tagovailoa's return should be enough to lift Miami over Arizona, but only just.
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Rams
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Rams
Mike Florio is confident the Rams are capable of beating the Vikings, who are on a short week and coming off a loss to the Lions. But Chris Simms doesn't totally trust the L.A. defense and is backing Minnesota.
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Rodgers, Adams fall into bad habits in Jets debut
Chris Simms breaks down how the Jets offense continued to struggle even as Davante Adams made his New York debut and reunited with Aaron Rodgers.
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a deep dive into the latest NFL MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, to discuss how Jared Goff
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
Chris Simms looks to the film of the Kansas City Chiefs' 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7 to determine how defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo always seems to have Kyle Shanahan's number.
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Chris Simms anticipates a high-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a much less dramatic bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, in a Monday doubleheader.
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Rams' win over the Raiders in Week 7, in which Los Angeles did just enough behind Jared Verse and Matthew Stafford to come out on top at home.
Give Me The Headline: ‘G Money!’
Give Me The Headline: 'G Money!'
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 7, including Geno Smith thriving for the Seattle Seahawks and Saquon Barkley thrashing his former team.
Lions’ confidence on display in win over Vikings
Lions' confidence on display in win over Vikings
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed react to the Detroit Lions' Week 7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, in which Jared Goff's offense showcased its confidence time and time again in a gritty late win.
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Bills, Jets, Lions lead NFL Week 7 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio run through their favorite bets for Week 7 of the NFL season, including the Bills laying a big number vs. the Titans and the Jets as favorites against the Steelers.
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
NFL Week 7 preview: Ravens vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms thinks the Ravens and Buccaneers will combine for an "awesome, high-scoring affair" during Week 7, and Mike Florio doesn't disagree, but they're split on which team will emerge victorious in Tampa Bay.