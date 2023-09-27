'Sloppy play' hurt Ravens in OT loss to Indy

 Skip navigation
September 27, 2023 12:30 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Indianapolis Colts' overtime win against a "sluggish" Baltimore Ravens offense that has not yet reached its potential three weeks into the NFL season.
