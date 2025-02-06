Watch Now
Super Bowl LIX preview: Chiefs vs. Eagles
Chris Simms and Mike Florio make their picks for Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, discussing the keys to the game as Patrick Mahomes and Co. eye a three-peat.
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense
Chris Simms dissects the performance from Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who did a good job despite going up against a talented Philadelphia Eagles offense.
Fangio outmatched Mahomes, Chiefs ‘in a big way’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look back on Super Bowl LIX, analyzing how Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio was able to outmatch the Kansas City Chiefs offense without calling a single blitz.
Super Bowl LIX among Mahomes’ worst career losses
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Chiefs' offensive struggles in Super Bowl LIX, saying they had "no chance" vs. an Eagles team with an "incredible advantage" before reviewing Patrick Mahomes' worst career losses.
Eagles’ D-line puts up dominant display in SB
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Eagles' impressive defensive line showing against the Chiefs, discussing how defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn't blitz once across 42 drop backs in Super Bowl LIX.
Williams, Carter top Super Bowl unsung heroes
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed run through the unsung heroes of Super Bowl LIX for the Eagles, including Milton Williams, Jalen Carter, Jake Elliott and more.
For PHI to win Super Bowl LIX, Hurts must audible
For the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIX, Chris Simms believes that Jalen Hurts will have to audible at the line of scrimmage and expect the unexpected against the Chiefs' defense.
Super Bowl LIX most important non-QB players
Ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs-Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl matchup, Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the top non-QBs in the game, including Saquon Barkley, Chris Jones, Trent McDuffie, Jalen Carter and AJ Brown.
Chiefs’ Kelce a ‘top three’ TE of all time
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed look at what the future holds for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce following Super Bowl LIX and examine how his Hall of Fame case stacks up against the greats at the position.
Super Bowl LIX sack odds: Target Carter, Smith
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed review DraftKings Sportsbook odds for the top defensive players to record a sack in Super Bowl LIX, including why Simms likes Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith's odds over George Karlaftis.
Most appealing landing spots for Garrett
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed shed light on why the timing of Myles Garrett’s trade request statement was strategic, identify which teams could benefit from the DE and what the Browns could get for him.
Eagles defense ‘can’t sit back’ against Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes is undefeated in his career against Vic Fangio, and Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the key areas for Philadelphia's defense to make life difficult for the Chiefs