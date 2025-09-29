 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series, set up decisive Game 5
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Kershaw works 5 1/3 scoreless innings in final regular-season start as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
‘Not acceptable': Exhausted Rory McIlroy sounds off on unruly Ryder Cup spectators

Top Clips

nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_snf_doubstd_250928.jpg
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell lead Fever past Aces 90-83 to even series, set up decisive Game 5
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Seattle Mariners
Kershaw works 5 1/3 scoreless innings in final regular-season start as Dodgers top Mariners 6-1
Ryder Cup 2025 - Singles Matches
‘Not acceptable': Exhausted Rory McIlroy sounds off on unruly Ryder Cup spectators

Top Clips

nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_snf_doubstd_250928.jpg
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’

Cowboys tally two off blocked extra-point attempt

September 28, 2025 09:10 PM
The Cowboys’ defense puts a stop to the Packers’ extra point attempt, leading Markquese Bell to recover the ball and run it to the opposite end zone to score two points for Dallas.

nbc_snf_doubstd_250928.jpg
44
Doubs leaps up for first TD of night vs. Cowboys
nbc_fnia_jerryjonesintv_250928.jpg
04:44
Jones on trading Parsons: ‘I like the numbers’
nbc_fnia_florionabers_250928.jpg
01:01
NFL Week 4 injury updates: Alt, Nabers
nbc_nfl_dcckauf_250928.jpg
02:08
DAL cheerleaders teach Kauf ‘Thunderstruck’ dance
Happy_Chris.jpg
03:00
FNIA FaceTime: Dart shut noise out ahead of Week 4
nbc_nfl_buf_joshallen_250928.jpg
17
Allen cites ‘ebbs and flows’ in Bills’ Week 4 win
nbc_nfl_nyg_jaxsondart_250928.jpg
48
Dart: First win as starter is ‘a special one’
nbc_nfl_atl_penixjr_250928.jpg
23
Penix: Falcons ‘showed true maturity’ in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_dk_parlay_250928.jpg
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
nbc_ffhh_pickupline_250928.jpg
03:46
Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?
bears_williams.jpg
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
nbc_pft_henryfumbles_250926.jpg
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_goodellbrady_250926.jpg
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady

nbc_golf_envelope_250928.jpg
06:04
Bradley: Ryder Cup’s envelope rule ‘has to change’
nbc_golf_keeganbradleydiscussion_250928.jpg
12:20
Wagner: US Ryder Cup captain process ‘not working’
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_250928.jpg
15:05
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Kansas playoff race
nbc_nascar_hit_250928.jpg
04:52
Recapping a chaotic Kansas playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_250928.jpg
01:00
Best Cup driver audio from Kansas playoff race
nbc_golf_presserlukeonrory_250928.jpg
05:57
Rory: Verbal abuse from crowd ‘not acceptable’
EuroPresserFullMPX.jpg
30:23
Europeans discuss ‘dream week’ at Bethpage Black
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250928.jpg
14:54
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas
nbc_nas_reddick_250928.jpg
52
Reddick survives ‘tough day’ at Kansas
nbc_nas_briscoe_250928.jpg
01:42
Briscoe recaps ‘crazy’ restarts at Kansas
nbc_nas_bell_250928.jpg
01:11
Bell leaving Kansas ‘pretty satisfied’
nbc_nas_wallace_250928.jpg
58
Bubba on Kansas finish: ‘Hate we gave it to Chevy’
nbc_nas_hamlin_250928.jpg
01:17
Hamlin wanted win No. 60 ‘a little too hard’
nbc_nas_elliott_250928.jpg
01:41
‘Seas parted’ for Elliott to win at Kansas
nbc_nas_finish_250928.jpg
02:48
Playoffs at Kansas provide white-knuckle OT finish
nbc_golf_uspresser_250928.jpg
25:21
Bradley ‘definitely’ made course setup mistake
nbc_golf_sales_ecolabbestmatch_250928.jpg
02:58
Bryson thrills crowd in Ryder Cup vs. Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_rydercupfinalrd_250928.jpg
22:29
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 3 Sunday Singles
nbc_nas_zaneflip_250928.jpg
03:46
Smith flips at Kansas after wild wall ride
nbc_golf_bellagiopotd3_250928.jpg
02:42
Lowry steps up for Europeans during Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_liftingtrophy_250928.jpg
04:22
Europe lifts Ryder Cup trophy, basks in cheers
nbc_golf_capgemini_250928.jpg
02:04
Lowry’s critical putt retains Ryder Cup for Europe
nbc_golf_roryintv_250928.jpg
01:39
Rory ‘extremely proud’ of European Ryder Cup team
nbc_nas_restartcrash_250928.jpg
02:23
Cindric, Logano involved in late wreck at Kansas
nbc_golf_lowrywinningputt_250928.jpg
02:53
Lowry hits putt, retains Ryder Cup for Team Europe
nbc_sbk_njrace3_250928.jpg
11:29
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 3
nbc_golf_camyoungwinningputt_250928.jpg
01:46
Young leaves no doubt, seals Ryder Cup singles win
nbc_w2rc_portugalstage4_250928.jpg
11:50
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 4
jt_copy.jpg
03:32
Thomas remaining steady under pressure on Day 3
nbc_sbk_njrace2_250928.jpg
10:35
Highlights: MotoAmerica Superbikes at NJMP, Race 2