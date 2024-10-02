Watch Now
Patrick: Belichick has outline of coaching staff
Dan Patrick discusses the possibility of Bill Belichick returning to the NFL and reports that the longtime New England Patriots head coach has a staff lined up.
Up Next
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins has been a fantasy and real football star, in the same tier as Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb. He, the Packers' Jayden Reed and Jaguars' Christian Kirk are Eatin' Good.
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson analyze what Davante Adams managers should root for in a trade from the Las Vegas Raiders, agreeing that while he needs to go to a pass-first offense, any trade helps.
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Lawrence Jackson give their favorite NFL Week 5 early line bets, with Giants vs. Seahawks and Colts vs. Jaguars in focus.
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Vikings' O'Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed examine the NFL Coach of the Year odds through Week 4, discussing why Minnesota Vikings' Kevin O'Connell is the clear-cut favorite to win the award.
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Until Tua Tagovailoa returns for the Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle is not a viable fantasy football starter, FFHH says before analyzing the Ravens' Zay Flowers, Bears' Keenan Allen and Falcons' Kyle Pitts.
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Matthew Berry and FFHH play Keep It Open or Close It Out, starting with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes — who might not be a shoe-in fantasy starter. They also discuss Rhamondre Stevenson and Rachaad White in a thin RB week.
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White's value?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers use FantasyLife's Trade Analyzer to determine the trade value of Rachaad White, Travis Etienne, and Garrett Wilson.
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Mike Florio and former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett discuss Mike Tomlin and how he is balancing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, while Garrett also recollects memories of playing and coaching against the Steelers.
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Mike Florio explains to Myles Simmons how the Vikings landed No. 3 overall, even though they’re one of just two undefeated teams, how the Commanders have set up Jayden Daniels for success and more.
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Mike Florio sifts through Garrett Wilson’s read on the Jets offense, where the WR put a point of emphasis on needing to execute properly.
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Mike Florio dissects Aaron Rodgers’ comments addressing what Robert Saleh said about his cadence and how it hasn’t been a problem in practice.