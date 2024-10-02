 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 - Round One
Entering KFT finale, life on bubble often better than depths that preceded it
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation 2024 - Round One
Entering KFT finale, life on bubble often better than depths that preceded it
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Ice Dance Free Dance
2024-25 figure skating season TV, live stream schedule
Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodón to start Game 2 of AL Division Series for Yankees

Top Clips

nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Patrick: Belichick has outline of coaching staff

October 2, 2024 12:34 PM
Dan Patrick discusses the possibility of Bill Belichick returning to the NFL and reports that the longtime New England Patriots head coach has a staff lined up.
Up Next
nbc_berry_eatinggood_241002.jpg
10:47
Collins in top tier of WRs, including in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rotonewsv2_241002.jpg
6:00
What should Adams managers root for in a trade?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_lastcall_241002.jpg
1:59
NYG-SEA, IND-JAX offer intriguing Week 5 bets
Now Playing
kevinoconnell.jpg
1:39
Vikings’ O’Connell leading Coach of the Year odds
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclosept2_241002.jpg
14:25
Waddle cannot start in fantasy without Tua
Now Playing
nbc_berry_openclosept1_241002.jpg
14:56
Is Mahomes not an automatic fantasy starter?
Now Playing
rachaadwhite.jpg
1:53
Fantasy Trade Analyzer: Rachaad White’s value?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboys_steelers_241002.jpg
6:18
Tomlin praised amid quarterback situation
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerankingsv2_241002.jpg
16:06
PFT Power Rankings: Vikings land behind Lions
Now Playing
nbc_pft_garrettwilsonv2_241002.jpg
5:47
Wilson insists Jets’ offense knows their identity
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerscadencev2_241002.jpg
5:01
Saleh ‘playing with matches’ talking about Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rodgerskneev2_241002.jpg
2:36
Rodgers acknowledges knee is ‘a little swollen’
Now Playing