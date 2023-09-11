Watch Now
Dolphins make Chargers pay for playing man-to-man
Miami Dolphins made the Los Angeles Chargers defense look silly with an impressive performance from speedster Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Up Next
Diggs: If we execute ‘nobody can stop us’
Diggs: If we execute 'nobody can stop us'
Trevon Diggs joins Jac Collinsworth, Rodney Harrison and Toney Dungy to explain how Stefon Gilmore has helped elevate his play, where his confidence stems from, how Dan Quinn played a huge role in the shutout and more.
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
The Cowboys put the pressure on early and never let up, running the Giants into the ground 40-0 on SNF in Week 1.
Cowboys’ discipline impressed Prescott in win
Cowboys' discipline impressed Prescott in win
Dak Prescott and Tony Pollard speak with Melissa Stark after the Dallas Cowboys' rout of the New York Giants and how it feels to get their first win to start the season.
Aiyuk, Hill headline Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Aiyuk, Hill headline Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Matthew Berry recaps some massive payouts after Brandon Aiyuk's and Justice Hill's monster days in Draft Kings Crowning Moments.
Patriots better prepare for Hill, Dolphins
Patriots better prepare for Hill, Dolphins
The Football Night in America Crew previews next week's Sunday Night Football matchup between the Patriots and Dolphins, and where New England should start their preparation.
Speed Round: NFL Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Speed Round: NFL Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett play a round of "Fill in the Blank" to weigh in on which 0-1 team looked most impressive, which 1-0 team is the most concerning and more.
Browns showing they can contend in the AFC
Browns showing they can contend in the AFC
The Cleveland Browns dominated the Cincinnati Bengals at home and Football Night in America likes what they are seeing from Nick Chubb and the team's stingy defense.
Love shows potential in Packers’ win against Bears
Love shows potential in Packers' win against Bears
The FINA crew looks at Jordan Love guiding the Green Bay Packers to a big road win to start the season against the Chicago Bears and how beneficial it was for him to sit for a few seasons before taking the reigns.
Eagles need to get more out of Hurts and offense
Eagles need to get more out of Hurts and offense
Football Night in America examines the Philadelphia Eagles getting the win against the New England Patriots and how they need to get more aggressive on offense to unleash their weapons.
49ers dominates all phases against Steelers
49ers dominates all phases against Steelers
The FNIA crew talk about the San Francisco 49ers dominance performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and what made them the most "complete team" of NFL Week 1
Turpin plows up left side to extend Cowboys’ lead
Turpin plows up left side to extend Cowboys' lead
KaVontae Turpin barrel through traffic with authority to secure the Cowboys' fifth TD of the night and bump Dallas' lead to 40-0 against the Giants.