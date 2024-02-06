 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Ever Wonder: How did the Super Bowl get its name?

February 6, 2024 04:12 PM
Ever wonder why the NFL championship is called the Super Bowl? Take a look back and discover the origin of the iconic sporting event's name.
nbc_berry_peterkingintv_240206.jpg
11:11
King shares why Purdy can handle SB LVIII pressure
nbc_pft_kevinclark_240206.jpg
9:58
Clark: Mahomes ‘makes miracles look easy’
nbc_pft_chrisrussov2_240206.jpg
15:43
Mad Dog doesn’t foresee Mahomes catching Brady
nbc_pft_goodellstreaming_240206.jpg
1:48
Goodell doesn’t back idea of streaming-only SB
nbc_pft_goodellgambling_240206.jpg
6:42
Goodell addresses comments on legalized gambling
nbc_pft_anthonymunoz_240206.jpg
13:52
Munoz recalls different mindset for SB appearances
nbc_pft_purdyunderdog_240206.jpg
17:00
How Purdy’s underdog mentality translated to NFL
nbc_pft_pkmahomes_240206.jpg
3:50
Why King ‘can’t pick against Mahomes’ in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_mahomespain_240206.jpg
9:04
Mahomes motivated by not wanting pain of SB loss
nbc_pft_mahomesbrady_240206.jpg
11:19
Why Mahomes ‘has the same ethos’ as Brady
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_240206.jpg
13:57
Quinn would rather face 49ers’ defense vs. Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_propashot_240206.jpg
7:37
Super Bowl LVIII player props: Purdy, CMC, Mahomes
