Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play
The Bills defense lock in a victory against the Giants after Tyrod Taylor’s pass to Darren Waller falls incomplete and without a penalty.
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
Josh Allen addresses the media after the close win against the Giants and talks about needing to find a solution to some of the Bills' offensive woes.
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
Brian Daboll explains what happened during the final play of the Giants-Bills SNF showdown, after New York ultimately came up short against Buffalo.
Diggs, Bills get back to the run to turn the tide
Stefon Diggs joins PSNFF to talk about the hard-fought win against a stingy Giants team and seeing Damien Harris being taken away from the game in an ambulance.
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
As Peter King commemorates covering his 40th NFL season, he remembers profiling Patriots coach Bill Belichick in 2004, where he visited Belichick's parents and got to see the future HOF coach's childhood bedroom.
Allen: Bills defense ‘bailed us out’
Josh Allen talks to Melissa Stark after the Bills' close win against the Giants giving credit to the defense for getting the team an ugly win.
Highlights: Bills surge in fourth-quarter for win
Relive the action as the Bills mounted a fourth-quarter comeback after being shut out for three quarters to defeat the Giants 14-9 in Buffalo.
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Maria Taylor, Mike Florio, Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett and Matthew Berry dive into Week 6, where the Jets and Browns handed the Eagles and 49ers their first losses, Tyreek Hill impressed and more.
Speed Round: NFL Week 6 too soon judgements
The FNIA crew quickly talks about the Lions being legit Super Bowl contenders, the Houston Texans challenging the AFC South, and whether Atlanta should change its current quarterback situation.
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Matthew Berry gives props to some big winners betting on DraftKings Sportsbook from NFL Week 6.
Allen feeds short pass to Harty for walk-in TD
Josh Allen scores the first TD of the night in the fourth quarter, after connecting with Deonte Harty on a quick pass for the WR to run into the end zone.
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Matthew Berry talks about the injuries that may affect fantasy managers moving forward and identifies the best performances from this week's action.