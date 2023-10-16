 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_allenpresser_231015.jpg
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
nbc_psnff_dabollpresserdisc_231015__553293.jpg
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
nbc_psnff_diggsintv_231015.jpg
Diggs, Bills get back to the run to turn the tide

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: OCT 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff South Point 400
Crew chief laments “terrible decision” in keeping Martin Truex Jr. out
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
T. Kim makes history by defending Shriners title
Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
Shriners purse: Prize money payout and FedExCup points

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_allenpresser_231015.jpg
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
nbc_psnff_dabollpresserdisc_231015__553293.jpg
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
nbc_psnff_diggsintv_231015.jpg
Diggs, Bills get back to the run to turn the tide

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Giants stopped in controversial no-call final play

October 16, 2023 12:47 AM
The Bills defense lock in a victory against the Giants after Tyrod Taylor’s pass to Darren Waller falls incomplete and without a penalty.
Up Next
nbc_psnff_allenpresser_231015.jpg
3:38
Allen: Bills ‘got to have a sense of urgency’
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_dabollpresserdisc_231015__553293.jpg
4:15
Daboll explains decision on last play vs. Bills
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_diggsintv_231015.jpg
6:00
Diggs, Bills get back to the run to turn the tide
Now Playing
nbc_pk_40for402004belichick_231013.jpg
3:49
40-For-40: Spending time with Belichick’s parents
Now Playing
nbc_nfl_nygbuf_allenintv_231015.jpg
1:25
Allen: Bills defense ‘bailed us out’
Now Playing
nbc_snf_nygbuflites_231015.jpg
0:48
Highlights: Bills surge in fourth-quarter for win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_fullapplebees_231015.jpg
25:06
Week 6 recap: Hill, Jets, Browns make statements
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_appspeedrd_231015.jpg
4:38
Speed Round: NFL Week 6 too soon judgements
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_dkcrowning_231015.jpg
0:54
Week 6 big bet winners on DraftKings Sportsbook
Now Playing
nbc_snf_billstd_231015.jpg
1:09
Allen feeds short pass to Harty for walk-in TD
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_ffnews_231015.jpg
1:12
Mostert, Pitts, injuries highlight Week 6 fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_phinyj_231015.jpg
3:24
Jets defense stifles Eagles in upset victory
Now Playing