MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Rolex 24 starting lineup: No. 31 Cadillac on pole position after record lap by Pipo Derani
The American Express - Final Round
Amateur Dunlap makes PGA Tour history at AmEx
nbc_wcbb_michiowa_clarkgw_240201.jpg
Caitlin Clark Record Tracker: Points, assists, rebounds and award milestones for Iowa superstar

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_dunlapintv_240121.jpg
Dunlap grateful for historic win the AmEx
nbc_snf_goffragnowintv_240121.jpg
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
nbc_snf_dethutchinsonbarnesint_240121.jpg
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Lions advance to NFC Championship

January 21, 2024 06:17 PM
The Lions heated up late to seal out a 31-23 victory over the Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round and punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.
nbc_snf_goffragnowintv_240121.jpg
1:59
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
nbc_snf_dethutchinsonbarnesint_240121.jpg
1:56
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’
nbc_snf_detgibbstd_240121.jpg
0:55
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd2_240121.jpg
0:56
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
0:59
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_snf_detreynoldstd_240121__439672.jpg
0:52
Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD
nbc_fnia_benjohnsonflorio_240121.jpg
0:45
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
nbc_nfl_shanahan_240121.jpg
0:40
Shanahan proud of 49ers for ‘gut check’ win
nbc_fnia_mayfieldintv_240120.jpg
6:28
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
nbc_nfl_harbaughpresser_240120.jpg
0:52
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
nbc_fnia_lionsfeature_240119.jpg
2:20
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
nbc_fnia_hutchinsonintv_240119.jpg
11:56
Hutchinson: Surreal to win with hometown Lions
