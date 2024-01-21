Watch Now
Highlights: Lions advance to NFC Championship
The Lions heated up late to seal out a 31-23 victory over the Buccaneers at Ford Field in the Divisional Round and punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.
Up Next
Lions ‘aren’t done yet’ with Goff at the helm
Lions 'aren't done yet' with Goff at the helm
Lions center Frank Ragnow praises the play of quarterback Jared Goff after Detroit's 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to advance to the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers.
Hutchinson after win: ‘This city deserves it’
Hutchinson after win: 'This city deserves it'
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and linebacker Derrick Barnes catch up with Kaylee Hartung following the Detroit Lions' 31-23 Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
Gibbs breaks loose for 31-yard TD vs. Buccaneers
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs shakes free for a 31-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
Reynolds plows up middle on fourth down for TD
Craig Reynolds charges through the pack on fourth-and-one to put the Lions ahead 17-10 against the Buccaneers late in the third quarter.
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield connects with tight end Cade Otton in the corner of the end zone to tie the game against the Detroit Lions late in the second quarter.
Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD
Goff finds Reynolds in back of end zone for a TD
Jared Goff connects with Josh Reynolds on a nine-yard pass for the Lions’ first TD against the Buccaneers in their Divisional Round matchup.
Florio: Johnson a ‘favorite’ for Commanders HC job
Florio: Johnson a 'favorite' for Commanders HC job
Mike Florio provides an update on Lions OC Ben Johnson's head coaching opportunities and explains why many in league circles believe he's likely to land with the Washington Commanders.
Shanahan proud of 49ers for ‘gut check’ win
Shanahan proud of 49ers for 'gut check' win
Kyle Shanahan credits his team for overcoming a tough test against the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
Mayfield finds comfort being himself with Bucs
Baker Mayfield sits down with Rodney Harrison to talk about finding his comfort zone with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and when he earned the trust of the team.
Harbaugh credits fans for ‘deafening’ atmosphere
Harbaugh credits fans for 'deafening' atmosphere
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talks about fans bringing the noise during their playoff win against the Texans and the Baltimore defense made things difficult for Houston.
Lions willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ vs. Bucs
Lions willing to do 'whatever it takes' vs. Bucs
Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell express their love for Detroit Lions fans and share the team's mindset heading into their Divisional Round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.