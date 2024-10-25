Watch Now
How did Stafford become an elite QB?
Dan Patrick interviews Jason Garrett from Football Night in America to discuss Matthew Stafford, how the Cowboys have built their team and why the 49ers are still in contention for the Super Bowl.
Landau details reasons behind selling fantasy team
Matthew Berry interviews Matt Landau to discuss him selling his fantasy football team, which Berry bought, and why he was so desperate to get out of his league.
Taylor, Olave highlight Week 8 injuries to track
The Happy Hour crew discusses important injuries to track in NFL Week 8, including Buccaneers WR Mike Evans, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor and Saints WR Chris Olave.
Douglas, Bobo amongst underrated Week 8 players
Denny Carter joins the Happy Hour crew to highlight what mainstream media doesn't want you to know, including the potential fantasy upside of DeMario Douglas, Jake Bobo and Jameis Winston in Week 8.
Why aren’t facemask no-calls reviewable in NFL?
After a missed one against Sam Darnold on Thursday, Mike Florio says it's bad for football that facemask no-calls aren't reviewable. Florio and Rodney Harrison also debate whether referees should address media postgame.
Commanders shouldn’t push Daniels with rib injury
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the NFL Week 8 clash between the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears, two teams that are showing the value of a good young quarterback.
Cowboys’ practice facility tours a distraction?
Rodney Harrison says the Cowboys offering practice facility tours is a distraction to the team and its culture, and Mike Florio says the players are "stuck" because Jerry Jones will make the decisions for himself.
Rams continue upward trajectory by beating Vikings
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison react to the Rams' Thursday night win against an off-kilter Minnesota Vikings, which saw Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford help Los Angeles quiet the Cooper Kupp trade rumors.
49ers can capitalize on vulnerable Cowboys on SNF
The Dallas Cowboys' season is teetering ahead of their NFL Week 8 Sunday Night Football bout with the San Francisco 49ers, which gives the latter a chance to get back on track.
Hopkins a ‘home run’ addition for Chiefs
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison both love the Chiefs landing DeAndre Hopkins, agreeing that the "spark" he provides will elevate the team's offense.
Mayo calling players ‘soft’ sends team bad message
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison say that New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo calling his players soft sends a bad message to his team and hurts relationships going forward.
‘Scariest’ potential Super Bowl LIX matchups
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter get into the Halloween spirit and discuss potential Super Bowl LIX matchups that would send shivers down fans' spines.
Week 8 TNF best bets: Roll with Jefferson, Darnold
The FFHH crew detail their favorite prop bets for the Week 8 TNF matchup between the Vikings and Rams, including the over on Justin Jefferson's longest reception and the over on Sam Darnold's passing touchdowns.