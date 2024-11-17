Watch Now
Colts' Richardson kept 'belief' during win vs. NYJ
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts to his game-winning touchdown run against the New York Jets and how emotions were at an all-time high.
LaFleur commends Packers’ resiliency against Bears
Matt LaFleur breaks down how the Packers never gave up against the Bears and were able to believe in themselves to ultimately get the win.
Taylor FaceTimes Watt to unpack BAL-PIT ‘hatred’
T.J. Watt FaceTimes Maria Taylor to unpack how the Steelers defense were able to contain Lamar Jackson, what Patrick Queen has brought to the table and how it fueled Pittsburgh against Baltimore and more.
Tomlin ‘thankful’ for Steelers kicker Boswell
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praises kicker Chris Boswell, who made all six of his field goal attempts in the team's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11.
LAC’s Herbert, PIT’s Wilson lead Week 11 prop bets
Matthew Berry & Co. run through their favorite DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for Week 11, including plays on Justin Herbert vs. the Bengals and two Steelers worth your attention.
Week 11 predictions: BAL’s Jackson, CIN’s Brown
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew run through several of their biggest predictions for the Week 11 slate, with looks at Lamar Jackson, Chase Brown, and more.
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
Chargers defensive stars Khalil Mack and Derwin James share how Jim Harbaugh earned the team's trust and look ahead to Sunday Night Football before Rodney Harrison catches up with Harbaugh about year one in Los Angeles.
Bears, Giants have questions to answer in Week 11
NFL insider Dianna Russini shares her takeaways from the Eagles-Commanders Thursday night clash, what's happening with Daniel Jones and the New York Giants, and much more ahead of Week 11 matchups.
Bengals, Rams have a lot at stake in Week 11
Devin McCourty joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Week 11 matchup between the Bengals and Chargers on SNF and the importance of the Rams' game vs. the Patriots.
Week 11 pick-up lines: Allen or Tillman prop bet?
Jay and Connor pitch their Week 11 pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, with prop bets on Bills QB Josh Allen and Browns WR Cedric Tillman up for consideration.
Lack of weapons on display for Daniels vs Eagles
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers lament the lack of threats for the Washington Commanders on offense, arguing that Jayden Daniels needs more downfield weapons and the lack thereof cost them in Week 11.
Harris, Dobbins and Downs top sells for Week 11
Running backs to trade include Najee Harris due to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ underdog status in their upcoming schedule and the Los Angeles Chargers’ J.K Dobbins with less playing time.
Get in on Moore, Boutte, Knox matchups in Week 11
Denny Carter tells the FFHH crew what the mainstream media doesn't want you to know in Week 11, such as the importance of starting Elijah Moore, Kayshon Boutte and Dawson Knox due to favorable matchups.