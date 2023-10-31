 Skip navigation
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Joe Burrow Bengals.jpg
NFL: Betting Thursday Night Football
2010 Mutual of Omaha Pan Pacific Championships
U.S. to host next Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
TJ Moore.jpg
TJ Moore Will be Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour

adams.jpg
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
embiid.jpg
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
nbc_roto_rfsdobbs_231031.jpg
How Dobbs can keep Addison, Hockenson ‘relevant’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lions must 'take care of business' in division

October 31, 2023 02:12 PM
The Dan Patrick Show reflects on the Lions' 26-14 win over the Raiders, a struggling Davante Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo and the need to win easy matchups for Detroit.
nbc_berry_tradeupdatev2_231031.jpg
2:18
Berry: Dobbs to Vikings is great news for fantasy
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_231031.jpg
14:08
Lions ‘look like a powerhouse’ through eight games
nbc_berry_futures_231031.jpg
1:34
Berry likes O’Connell COY if Vikings make playoffs
nbc_berry_waiverwirerwrs_231031.jpg
16:26
Target Cooks, Dotson as Week 9 WR waiver adds
nbc_berry_mnfreax_231031.jpg
2:44
Is Gibbs a ‘must-start’ after Week 8 breakout?
nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
1:37
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
nbc_berry_waiverwireqbs_231031.jpg
3:15
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
nbc_berry_waiverwirerbs_231031.jpg
17:53
Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire RBs: Henderson, Spears
nbc_pft_dontaejohnson_231031.jpg
3:33
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
1:44
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
nbc_pft_lionsremainingschedule_231031.jpg
6:05
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
nbc_pft_draft_231031.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Vikings’ best options at QB
