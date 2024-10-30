 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_wisciowapreview_241030.jpg
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indmsupreview_241030.jpg
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
How to watch Wisconsin vs Iowa college football: TV, Live stream info, kickoff time, game preview
Para Athletics - Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games: Day 9
USA Track and Field adds Paralympic program
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks
Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Weekly: Evan Mobley starting season off strong

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_bigtalk_xbigconnections_241030.jpg
Wisconsin and Iowa compete for Heartland Trophy
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_wisciowapreview_241030.jpg
Iowa retools offense ahead of battle vs. Wisconsin
nbc_cfb_bigtalk_indmsupreview_241030.jpg
Michigan State ‘not a layup’ for unbeaten Indiana

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top impact players: Rams vs. Seahawks

October 30, 2024 08:19 AM
Pro Football Focus previews the players to watch in the Rams vs. Seahawks Week 9 matchup, including WR Puka Nacua and safety Julian Love.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draft_241030.jpg
3:44
PFT Draft: First-year head coaches through Week 8
Now Playing
nbc_pft_radioplaybyplay_241030.jpg
2:39
Inside special bond of fanbases, local radio hosts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241030.jpg
2:49
PFT power rankings: DET, KC, BUF, GB are ascending
Now Playing
nbc_pft_stefondiggs_241030.jpg
15:23
How Texans must pivot with Diggs out for season
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playoffpie_241030.jpg
9:52
NFL playoff pie: Chances of AFC teams getting in
Now Playing
nbc_pft_buyerssellers_241030.jpg
5:34
NFL trade deadline: Who should be buyers, sellers?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_joshuche_241030.jpg
2:36
Chiefs will benefit from Uche in key situations
Now Playing
nbc_pft_camrobinson_241030.jpg
2:29
How Robinson will elevate Vikings’ roster
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diontejohnson_241030.jpg
3:52
Ravens acquire Johnson in a ‘steal’ of a trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltswildcard_241030.jpg
8:44
Colts are eyeing a wild-card spot in playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_richardsondone_241030.jpg
4:42
What benching Richardson means for his future
Now Playing
nbc_pff_coltsvikings_241030.jpg
2:10
Top impact players: Colts vs. Vikings
Now Playing