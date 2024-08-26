Watch Now
Bryant snatches the ball to score for Commanders
Martavis Bryant makes the touch goal line catch to add to Washington's lead in the final preseason game of 2024.
Up Next
Wiley dives into the end zone to give WAS the lead
Wiley dives into the end zone to give WAS the lead
Commanders running back Michael Wiley scores Washington's first touchdown of the night, giving them a 13-10 lead in the fourth quarter.
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
2024 NFL season preview: KC 3-peat, PIT QB
The Football Night in America team previews the 2024 NFL Season, including who will challenge Kansas City's three-peat bid, impactful new head coaches and more.
Williams and Daniels realistic expectations
Williams and Daniels realistic expectations
Football Night in America talks about Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels heading into their first NFL seasons.
Maye should focus on improvement this season
Maye should focus on improvement this season
The FNIA crew talks about Drake Maye, his expectations for this season, and whether he should be starting.
Pats’ Brissett shaken up after Henry sack
Pats' Brissett shaken up after Henry sack
Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett gets taken down by the Commanders' KJ Henry and comes up grimacing.
Daniels on earning the starting job at Washington
Daniels on earning the starting job at Washington
Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels talks with Melissa Stark on the sidelines during the preseason matchup against the Patriots about being named a starter and the help he's gotten from Marcus Mariota.
Maye connects with Harris for the Pats TD
Maye connects with Harris for the Pats TD
Patriots rookie Drake Maye finds Damien Harris, who flys over the top of the defense to score the first New England touchdown against the Washington Commanders in NFL preseason action.
Injury updates on Steelers’ Warren, Dolphins’ Hill
Injury updates on Steelers' Warren, Dolphins' Hill
Fantasy Football Happy Hour reviews the latest fantasy-relevant news, with updates on Jaylen Warren, Tyreek Hill, Curtis Samuel and more.
Berry’s NFL MVP case for Lions’ Goff at +2000
Berry's NFL MVP case for Lions' Goff at +2000
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter reveal their favorite longshot NFL MVP picks for 2024.
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
When to hit panic button on Lamb, Chase in drafts
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Denny Carter debate fantasy draft outlooks for star pass catchers caught in contract situations, including CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase.
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts’ Richardson
Debating pros, cons of drafting Colts' Richardson
With one the most tantalizing skill sets in all of fantasy football, Anthony Richardson offers a complex mix of "immense upside" and several concerns at his expensive ADP.