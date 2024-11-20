Watch Now
Top impact players: Vikings vs. Bears
Pro Football Focus takes a look at the players to watch during the Week 12 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears, highlighting offensive and defensive playmakers who will make an impact.
Why class action lawsuits are so easy to file
Mike Florio unpacks the news Netflix is facing a class-action lawsuit over the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight and discusses why the NFL should take note of how easy it is do.
PFT Draft: Non-QB Offensive Player of the Year
Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal their picks for Offensive Player of the Year, not including QBs, featuring Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry and more.
Top impact players: Eagles vs. Rams
Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley headline the players to watch for the Eagles while Kobie Turner and Jared Verse highlight impact players for the Rams ahead of their Week 12 clash on Sunday Night Football.
Which Harbaugh brother would you root for?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain if they would back John Harbaugh or Jim Harbaugh in any one matchup, considering John is 2-0 against Jim.
PFT Power Rankings: DET overtakes KC in Week 12
Mike Florio reveals his power rankings for Week 12 to Michael Holley, explaining why the Saints jumped up eight spots, why the Chiefs fell to No. 3, how the Lions earned the No. 1 slot again and more.
Stefanski is just one piece of the Watson debacle
Mike Florio and Michael Holley make a case for why the entire staff should be held responsible for their role in the Deshaun Watson trade and why it’s not only on Kevin Stefanski.
Analyzing the future of the Jets ownership
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss where ownership is headed for the Jets, specifically as it pertains to Woody Johnson.
Holley: Johnson is the impediment to progress
Mike Florio and Michael Holley shed light on why it’s not a “clean sweep” with the Jets firing Joe Douglas, given Woody Johnson remains the owner.
Ownership reportedly suggested benching Rodgers
Mike Florio and Michael Holley unpack possible outcomes for Aaron Rodgers reacting to reports the Jets ownership suggested benching him back in September.
Deion would need to step up his media game for NFL
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain why Deion Sanders could be in play at the right time for anything, including a coaching job in the NFL.
Tucker struggling mightily this season for Ravens
Baltimore has a situation on their hands and one that Dan Patrick never thought would need to be addressed, which is that Justin Tucker has not been good this season for the Ravens and it seems like he has the yips.