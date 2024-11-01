Jets have 'no room for error' after win vs. Texans

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic
How to watch Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_totojapan_241101.jpg
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_wusuint_241101.jpg
Addae-Wusu focused on ‘leading by action’ for SHU
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_hollowayint_241101.jpg
Holloway talks inspiration behind SHU’s new roster

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: Breeders' Cup Championship
2024 Breeders’ Cup World Championships: Entries, post times, post positions, odds, full schedule
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic
How to watch Lehigh vs. Northwestern men’s basketball: Schedule, TV/stream info, preview
Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics
2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics daily competition schedule

Top Clips

nbc_lpga_totojapan_241101.jpg
Highlights: TOTO Japan Classic, Round 2
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_wusuint_241101.jpg
Addae-Wusu focused on ‘leading by action’ for SHU
nbc_cbb_setonhallmbb_hollowayint_241101.jpg
Holloway talks inspiration behind SHU’s new roster

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jets have 'no room for error' after win vs. Texans

November 1, 2024 02:55 PM
Though the New York Jets were victorious over the Houston Texans, Dan Patrick believes it could be too little too late, with the team now having little room for error with just three wins on the year.
Up Next
garrett_mpx.jpg
5:31
Jets’ Wilson makes case for catch of the year
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_241101.jpg
6:08
Is Waddle a fantasy start in Week 9 vs. Bills?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_pickuplines_241101.jpg
3:35
Flacco’s low rushing yards total an enticing bet
Now Playing
campbell_holmes.jpg
10:47
How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_injuryreport_241101.jpg
10:19
Love, Jackson headline injuries to monitor
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dennyhit_241101.jpg
6:50
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_jetstexans_241101.jpg
9:04
How concerning was Stroud’s performance vs. Jets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_adamswilson_241101.jpg
4:35
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_garrettwilson_241101.jpg
5:32
How does Wilson’s epic catch compare to OBJ’s?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_241101.jpg
1:20
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Now Playing
nbc_pft_snfpreview_241101.jpg
4:03
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionspackers_241101.jpg
4:14
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Now Playing