Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
With WNBA officiating under scrutiny, what does it take to become referee in league?
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Seattle Kraken
Kraken forward Kaapo Kakko breaks hand, out approximately six weeks
NHL: Preseason-Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Marc-Andre Fleury receives emotional farewell in final game with Penguins

Top Clips

nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Rather take Golden or Young prop bet in Week 4?

September 28, 2025 12:42 PM
Lawrence Jackson and Jay Croucher make their case for a pair of prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, targeting overs for Packers WR Matthew Golden and Panthers QB Bryce Young.

Related Videos

nbc_ffhh_dk_parlay_250928.jpg
05:17
NFL Week 4 Fantasy Last Call: Who will have more?
bears_williams.jpg
09:06
Williams, Lawrence among best prop bets for QBs
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
02:32
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250926.jpg
04:46
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 4
nbc_pft_henryfumbles_250926.jpg
03:55
Ravens’ Henry must ‘solve’ recent fumbling issues
nbc_pft_ravenschiefs_250926.jpg
02:45
KC faces ‘long hill to climb’ if it falls to 1-3
nbc_pft_goodellbrady_250926.jpg
11:36
Goodell doesn’t see conflict of interest for Brady
nbc_pft_jaxondart_250926.jpg
04:03
Timeline of how Dart became Giants’ starting QB
nbc_pft_harrison_250926.jpg
13:31
Harrison Jr. ‘found his confidence’ vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_morelikely_250926.jpg
06:25
NFL Week 4 scenarios: Dart, Lions’ RBs, Buccaneers
nbc_pft_officiating_250926.jpg
11:55
NFL officiating can’t have ‘roll the dice’ quality
nbc_pft_murraytalk_250926.jpg
03:24
Murray has settled in as ‘middle-of-the-pack QB’
nbc_pft_seaazendofgame_250926.jpg
12:12
Unpacking final minutes of Seahawks-Cardinals
nbc_pft_seaazfirstconvo_250926.jpg
08:45
Cardinals fall short despite finding late momentum
nbc_ffhh_hateqb_250925.jpg
02:00
Murray, Dart, Goff lead QBs to avoid for Week 4
love.jpg
04:50
Packers’ Love is ‘top ten fantasy QB’ in Week 4

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
01:29
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250928.jpg
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250928.jpg
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250928.jpg
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250928.jpg
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_avlfuldiscussion_250928.jpg
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
Illinois_USC_raw.jpg
04:59
Highlights: Illinois takes down USC in thriller
MPXOSUWASH.jpg
03:28
Highlights: Ohio State wears out Washington in win
nbc_cfb_penn_comp_250927.jpg
04:09
Highlights: Allar throws two touchdowns vs. Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_comp_250927.jpg
05:38
Highlights: Moore comes up clutch vs. Penn State
OregonVsPSUMPX_copy.jpg
12:32
Highlights: Oregon outlasts Penn State in overtime
nbc_cfb_dan_lanning_intv_250927.jpg
01:04
Lanning on ‘unbelievable’ win against Penn State
oregonintthumbnail.jpg
24
Thieneman’s interception seals it for Oregon
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td2_250927.jpg
47
Moore hits Bryant Jr. for go-ahead touchdown
nbc_cfb_org_OT_td_1_250927.jpg
01:23
Moore shovels it to Johnson for overtime touchdown
nbc_cfb_penn_ot_td3_250927.jpg
55
Allen scores OT touchdown vs. Oregon
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_250927.jpg
01:51
Chambliss, Elliott headline best Week 5 outings
nbc_rtf_gamerecap4_250927.jpg
06:17
Ohio State and Indiana win ugly in Week 5
nbc_cfb_penn_td_2_250927.jpg
01:47
Ross ties it up for Penn State against Oregon
nbc_rtf_gamerecap3_250927.jpg
03:42
Georgia Tech and Tennessee survive in Week 5