How Week 9 could impact NFL trade deadline
Albert Breer joins Dan Patrick to discuss the latest headlines around the NFL, including the win that may have turned things around for the New York Jets and teams that could be buying/selling at the trade deadline.
Flacco’s low rushing yards prop an enticing bet
Lawrence Jackson Jr. and Jay Croucher pitch player prop bets to Matthew Berry, including Jalen Hurts to throw 2+ touchdown passes and Joe Flacco over 1.5 rushing yards.
Gesicki, Johnson are underrated TE plays in Week 9
Denny Carter joins FFHH to discuss under-the-radar fantasy players in Week 9, including Mike Gesicki, Juwan Johnson and Joe Flacco.
Adams, Wilson prove both can thrive in same game
The FFHH crew break down the strong showings from Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson on Thursday Night Football, discussing the significance of the performances for fantasy managers.
How does Wilson’s epic catch compare to OBJ’s?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. discuss Garrett Wilson's incredible catch vs. the Houston Texans, comparing the one-handed snag to Odell Beckham Jr.'s epic grab in 2014.
Ravens QB Jackson missed second straight practice
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the concern surrounding Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who has missed his second straight practice ahead of Week 9.
Flacco brings calming presence to Colts offense
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the larger implications of QB Anthony Richardson's benching for veteran Joe Flacco in the Colts Week 9 SNF game vs. the Vikings.
Is Love rushing his return to the field?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the high-stakes Week 9 matchup between the Lions and Packers, including Jordan Love playing through injury, and the importance of getting him healthy.
Texans getting ‘caught up in their own hype’
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss how the Houston Texans' increased success and attention has led to inconsistent play on both sides of the ball despite having a 6-3 record.
Falcons offense trending up entering Week 9 v. DAL
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison preview the Week 9 matchup between the Cowboys and Falcons, highlighting the increasingly dangerous Atlanta offense.
Diggs, reporter make up after Sunday confrontation
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the interaction between Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs and a reporter in the wake of Diggs' poor performance vs. the 49ers in Week 8.
Jets ‘keep season alive’ in TNF win vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison unpack the Jets' 21-13 TNF win over the Texans, including Garrett Wilson's spectacular catch in New York's strong second half and Houston's 'average' offensive play.
Moves that must happen ahead of NFL trade deadline
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter describe some of the moves they want to see made before the NFL trade deadline, including a homecoming for Sam Darnold, the Packers packaging Malik Willis and more.