 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JAN 27 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
‘I don’t feel part of the PGA Tour': Tour’s ‘test dummies’ lament lack of starts
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
McIlroy unbothered by Gooch’s ‘asterisk’ comment
AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250
What NASCAR veterans look for in young drivers

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combineprops_240228.jpg
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
nbc_ffhh_connorbigboard_240228.jpg
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
nbc_berry_rbconvo_240228.jpg
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JAN 27 PGA Farmers Insurance Open
‘I don’t feel part of the PGA Tour': Tour’s ‘test dummies’ lament lack of starts
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Previews
McIlroy unbothered by Gooch’s ‘asterisk’ comment
AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250
What NASCAR veterans look for in young drivers

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_combineprops_240228.jpg
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
nbc_ffhh_connorbigboard_240228.jpg
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
nbc_berry_rbconvo_240228.jpg
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bears could be approaching 'paralysis by analysis'

February 28, 2024 02:48 PM
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the multiple decisions the Chicago Bears are facing this offseason, analyzing what the team should do with the No. 1 overall pick.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_combineprops_240228.jpg
3:18
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_connorbigboard_240228.jpg
6:38
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
Now Playing
nbc_berry_rbconvo_240228.jpg
5:57
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_barkleyconvo_240228.jpg
4:22
What are the Giants’ options with Barkley?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_wilsoncousins_240228.jpg
8:49
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_bearsfields_240228.jpg
10:30
Fields would be a ‘home run’ for the Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pk_retirement_240228.jpg
5:02
NFL head coaches, GMs congratulate King on career
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danieljeremiahintv_240228.jpg
14:54
Analyzing the Bears’ looming QB decision
Now Playing
nbc_pft_johnnynewtonintvv2_240228.jpg
10:37
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
Now Playing
nbc_pft_krisjenkinsintv_240228.jpg
10:52
Jenkins looking to bring ‘energy’ to the NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_byron_240228.jpg
10:59
Texas DT Murphy is a ‘force’ in the run game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dallasturnerintv_230228.jpg
11:21
‘Everything falling into place’ for Bama’s Turner
Now Playing