Bears could be approaching 'paralysis by analysis'
The Dan Patrick Show discusses the multiple decisions the Chicago Bears are facing this offseason, analyzing what the team should do with the No. 1 overall pick.
Evaluating top NFL Combine betting props
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew run through betting props for the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.
Is ARI a strong fantasy spot for Harrison Jr.?
The FFHH crew run through Connor Rogers' top fantasy prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, discussing why Marvin Harrison Jr. could thrive in the Arizona Cardinals' offense.
Jacobs, Henry headline ‘loaded’ RB FA class
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss the running backs that will likely be available in free agency, including Josh Jacobs, Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler.
What are the Giants’ options with Barkley?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher analyze Saquon Barkley's contract situation and assess how likely it is he returns to the New York Giants.
Cousins returning to Vikings would be ‘right move’
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher explain the lack of interest in Russell Wilson and why Kirk Cousins is likely the best QB option for the Minnesota Vikings.
Fields would be a ‘home run’ for the Falcons
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew discuss Justin Fields' uncertain future, with Matthew Berry saying the young quarterback would be a great fit with the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL head coaches, GMs congratulate King on career
Coaches and general managers from around the NFL congratulate Peter King on 40 years of covering the league and wish him all the best with his retirement.
Analyzing the Bears’ looming QB decision
Daniel Jeremiah joins Dan Patrick to break down the biggest headlines entering the 2024 NFL Combine, including the Chicago Bears' QB decision, where the second tier of QBs will fall and more.
Newton: If Sapp could do it, then I can do it
Mike Florio and Chris Simms chat with 2023 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Johnny Newton at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as the Illinois DT prepares for his jump to the pros.
Jenkins looking to bring ‘energy’ to the NFL
Michigan DT Kris Jenkins joins PFT Live to discuss following his father's NFL footsteps, the energy he brings to the field and how he can improve heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.
Texas DT Murphy is a ‘force’ in the run game
Texas DT Byron Murphy joins PFT Live to discuss his measurables, how he is improving his game for the next level, and which players he looks up to in the NFL.