 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_ballardonmitchell_240430.jpg
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
nbc_pft_jefferson_240430.jpg
MIN shouldn’t wait to address Jefferson contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
nbc_pft_ballardonmitchell_240430.jpg
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
nbc_pft_jefferson_240430.jpg
MIN shouldn’t wait to address Jefferson contract

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Worthy built with 'rare' power and explosiveness

April 30, 2024 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss WR Xavier Worthy's body type, which Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid compares more to DeSean Jackson than Tyreek Hill.
Up Next
nbc_pft_49erspossibletrades_240430.jpg
10:47
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ballardonmitchell_240430.jpg
4:32
Ballard addresses negative reports on Mitchell
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jefferson_240430.jpg
8:14
MIN shouldn’t wait to address Jefferson contract
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brandonbeane_240430.jpg
7:07
Beane: Round 1 KC trade was ‘best deal for us’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240430.jpg
6:07
What makes the Vikings a QB-friendly landing spot
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousins_240430.jpg
10:58
ATL picking Penix ‘changes everything’ for Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_traviskelce_240430.jpg
19:19
Kelce, KC reportedly agree to contract adjustment
Now Playing
nbc_simms_favoritepicks_240429.jpg
37:09
Simms’ favorite picks from 2024 NFL Draft
Now Playing
nbc_csu_draftleftovers_240429.jpg
13:46
Bengals, Lions leave NFL draft with good classes
Now Playing
nbc_simms_draftkingsoroyodds_240429.jpg
4:19
Williams, Harrison Jr., Daniels headline ROY odds
Now Playing
nbc_simms_qbrecap_240429.jpg
26:21
How Penix Jr., Nix, McCarthy will adjust to NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
5:54
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
Now Playing