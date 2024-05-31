Watch Now
Why the system is hurting Purdy, not the 49ers
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the fine print of Brock Purdy's contract and what lies ahead.
Commanders leave door open on eventual name change
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how there have been enough subtle hints of the former Washington name and assess the likelihood of a name change down the road.
Is a Super Bowl in London a realistic possibility?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the idea of potentially having the Super Bowl in London.
How will offseason distractions affect Chiefs?
Given Isaiah Buggs was accused of animal cruelty in Alabama in the latest Chiefs offseason issue, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate how this could linger into next season.
Lamar is only BAL offensive starter missing OTAs
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if the Ravens will be able to hit the ground running, given Lamar Jackson has missed four of five OTA days.
Campbell outlines Lions’ mentality for 2024
When asked about the Lions' turnaround, Dan Campbell explained they are going to go "the hard way, which is the right way," leading Mike Florio and Myles Simmons to examine Detroit's chances this year.
Johnson sheds light on decision to stay in Detroit
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Ben Johnson still can grow as an offensive coordinator and why there is a good chance more head coach jobs will open after next year, but it's not guaranteed.
What Waddle’s new deal means for Tua
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why Tua Tagovailoa has limited options to try to land a new deal and how the Miami system is built around his strengths.
Is Tua limiting McDaniel as a head coach?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons question if Mike McDaniel could showcase himself as a stronger head coach if he had a QB like Kirk Cousins or Dak Prescott instead of Tua Tagovailoa.
What Waddle’s new deal means for Hill
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine how Tyreek Hill has elevated Jaylen Waddle's level of play and spell out why it makes sense for the timing of the deal to be sooner for Waddle.
Waddle extension will ‘age well’ for the Dolphins
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why it was "smart" for the Dolphins to take care of Jalen Waddle now while awaiting a new Justin Jefferson deal, which will have implications for Tyreek Hill.
Simms: NFC West ‘more competitive’ this season
Chris Simms discusses the latest DraftKings odds for the NFC West as the Rams, Seahawks and Cardinals look to knock the 49ers off their perch atop the division.