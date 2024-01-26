Watch Now
Can Canales get Young back on track in Carolina?
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate how well Dave Canales will be able to turn things around for the Panthers as their new head coach, as well as what message a reported six-year deal sends.
Show me something: Championship Sunday
Mike Florio and Peter King outline which players must step up in the Conference Championships, from Lamar Jackson to Deebo Samuel and more.
‘Surprising’ Vrabel hasn’t landed on a team yet
Peter King explains why he is "mystified" at the league's fear of Mike Vrabel and Mike Florio unpacks why the former Titans coach has not been hired by an NFL team yet.
Callahan can develop Levis’ ‘special’ talents
Mike Florio and Peter King explore how Brian Callahan’s sense of collaboration will be critical for Will Levis.
Lions-49ers could be ‘old-fashioned score-fest’
Mike Florio and Peter King dissect which QB they trust more heading into the NFC Championship, spell out which players could be game changers and more.
Pacheco is the X factor for Chiefs vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why Isiah Pacheco and his style of running could be the difference maker for Kansas City on the road against Baltimore in the AFC Championship Game.
King: Morris is ‘definition of a leader of men’
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack the news Raheem Morris has been hired as the Falcons head coach and analyze what makes him so influential with players.
Factors affecting Belichick’s case as HC candidate
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack how his age and desire to be in control limit his options, especially now that there are just two head coach openings left.
Championship Sunday holds major unpredictability
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss what make the Conference Championship games so compelling this season and how anything could happen.
Likelihood of Reid retiring after 2023-24 season
Mike Florio and Peter King explore if Andy Reid could move on after this season and question if the Chiefs would be interested in Bill Belichick.
What happens to Belichick after ATL hires Morris?
Mike Florio examines what may happen to Bill Belichick after the Atlanta Falcons reportedly hire Raheem Morris as the team's next head coach.
Falcons hire Rams DC Morris as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the Atlanta Falcons hiring Raheem Morris as their new head coach following his stint as defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay.
Panthers reportedly in on Canales as head coach
Mike Florio reacts to the breaking news surrounding the Panthers reportedly hiring Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as the team's next head coach and analyzes his potential impact on Bryce Young in 2024.