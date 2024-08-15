Watch Now
Harbaugh has spoken to Kaepernick about coaching
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how if Colin Kaepernick is being approached about a possible coaching job, it’s a clear indication his days as a player are over.
PFT Draft: Players who are cool under pressure
From Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes, Mike Florio and Chris Simms make their picks for the players who know how to handle pressure with ice in their veins.
Expectations for Maye in preseason Week 2 vs. PHI
Jerod Mayo described Drake Maye as ‘steady,’ which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out what they hope to see from the third overall pick against the Eagles.
Tua hopes to play preseason Week 2 vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on the benefits of starters getting some minutes in preseason games to work out the cobwebs and get back into the right mentality.
Bennett is player to watch vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio dive into what they hope to see out of Stetson Bennett in preseason Week 2 against the Chargers and stress the importance of strong play early in the season.
Darnold has opportunity to redefine his value
Mike Florio and Chris Simms point to the silver lining for Sam Darnold and question if Kevin O’Connell’s offense will change with Darnold at the helm.
Dissecting the NFC contenders for 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the NFC Championship odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, and discuss which teams have the best shot.
Evaluating impacts Moore, Fangio will have on PHI
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on if they think Kellen Moore or Vic Fangio will have a bigger impact on the Eagles in 2024.
How McCarthy can continue to grow without reps
With J.J. McCarthy sidelined for the 2024 season due to a meniscus tear, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the rookie can still learn the system and get used to the game prep.
What Judon trade means for Reddick’s holdout
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out how Matthew Judon and Haason Reddick were in very different situations and what that means for Reddick moving forward.
Graham sees ‘new, improved’ view of life in Hurts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how it’ll be impossible to get a read on the Eagles this season until the team faces adversity and proves they can finish the season strong.
Will public reach point of saturation with Brady?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Tom Brady’s future as an analyst and assess if it’ll be too much Brady for the public eye.