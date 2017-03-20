 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies
Dodgers place Clayton Kershaw on the injured list due to left shoulder soreness
MLB: Miami Marlins at Arizona Diamondbacks
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. back on injured list, this time with oblique strain
Tennis: Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin surprises Coco Gauff in a highlight-filled, all-US match at Wimbledon

Top Clips

nbc_moto_smx_bigmomentsredbud_230703.jpg
Pro Motocross Round 5 at RedBud best moments
nbc_bfa_underoverratednbamoves_230703.jpg
Ranking the most underrated moves in free agency
nbc_golf_golfcentral_livpgamergerhearingupdate_230703.jpg
Dunne, Price testifying for PGA Tour merger deal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chase Daniel could finally be a starter with Jets

March 20, 2017 10:40 AM
Longtime backup quarterback Chase Daniel is looking for an opportunity to start and could get his chance with the New York Jets, who he is reportedly visiting on Monday.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_230703.jpg
27:47
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocks_230703.jpg
4:20
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vicktyreekpodcast_230703.jpg
8:18
Florio ‘fascinated’ by Vick on Hill’s podcast
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wherepatriotsrank_230703.jpg
6:03
Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
4:34
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
9:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
3:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing