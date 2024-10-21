 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_49erschiefsv2_241021.jpg
Chiefs are NFL’s only undefeated team after Week 7
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Chiefs are NFL's only undefeated team after Week 7

October 21, 2024 10:10 AM
PFT believes the Chiefs have a "mental advantage" over the 49ers after their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch, where Patrick Mahomes & Co. proved they're "inevitable."
nbc_pft_mulligandraft_241021.jpg
3:35
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
daniels.jpg
6:59
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
nbc_pft_superlatives_241021.jpg
14:32
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured
nbc_pft_patsjags_241021.jpg
2:12
Mayo: Patriots are a ‘soft’ team after Week 7 loss
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241021.jpg
12:24
Lions’ Goff playing his way into MVP conversation
nbc_seahawksfalcons_241021.jpg
3:38
Seahawks’ explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
nbc_pft_packerstexans_241021.jpg
5:21
Simms: Packers among NFL’s ‘most talented’ teams
nbc_pft_steelers_241021.jpg
11:25
Tomlin’s instincts with Wilson pay off on SNF
nbc_pft_jetspart1_241021.jpg
15:14
Jets’ offensive struggles continue in Week 7 loss
nbc_pft_jetsangle_241021.jpg
8:08
Jets’ season is nearing ‘desperation time’
nbc_simms_mnfpreview_241020.jpg
2:10
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
nbc_simms_raidersrams_241020.jpg
3:30
Rams do just enough for home win over Raiders
