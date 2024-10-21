Watch Now
Chiefs are NFL's only undefeated team after Week 7
PFT believes the Chiefs have a "mental advantage" over the 49ers after their Week 7 Super Bowl rematch, where Patrick Mahomes & Co. proved they're "inevitable."
Up Next
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
PFT Draft: NFL Week 7 mulligans
From the Titans' offense against the Bills to Brock Purdy and the 49ers, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline teams that could've used a mulligan in Week 7.
Assessing level of concern for Daniels’ rib injury
Assessing level of concern for Daniels' rib injury
PFT looks at how the Commanders proved they are "more than" Jayden Daniels in Week 7 and why the Giants are left searching for answers after a blowout loss to the Eagles.
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured
Week 7 superlatives: Cooper rises, Watson injured
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 7 superlatives, highlighted by Amari Cooper's debut with the Bills and Deshaun Watson's achilles injury against the Bengals.
Mayo: Patriots are a ‘soft’ team after Week 7 loss
Mayo: Patriots are a 'soft' team after Week 7 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo could be entering risky territory by publicly calling his team "soft" after its loss to Jacksonville.
Lions’ Goff playing his way into MVP conversation
Lions' Goff playing his way into MVP conversation
Leading the Lions' complimentary style of football and explosive offense, Jared Goff is playing his way into this year's NFL MVP conversation after taking down the Vikings.
Seahawks’ explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
Seahawks' explosiveness fuels win over Falcons
PFT breaks down how Geno Smith and the Seahawks used early plays on both sides of the ball to secure a statement 34-14 road win over the Falcons in Week 7.
Simms: Packers among NFL’s ‘most talented’ teams
Simms: Packers among NFL's 'most talented' teams
Fresh off a close win over the Texans where QB C.J. Stroud was effectively contained, Chris Simms believes the Packers are one of the NFL's top overall squads moving forward.
Tomlin’s instincts with Wilson pay off on SNF
Tomlin's instincts with Wilson pay off on SNF
PFT applauds Mike Tomlin’s decision-making and instincts after Russell Wilson proved him right on Sunday Night Football, exploring where Pittsburgh goes from here at 5-2.
Jets’ offensive struggles continue in Week 7 loss
Jets' offensive struggles continue in Week 7 loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess the New York Jets' dysfunction on both sides of the ball in their 37-15 loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.
Jets’ season is nearing ‘desperation time’
Jets' season is nearing 'desperation time'
Now 2-5 after Sunday night's loss to the Steelers, PFT says Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are quickly running out of time to salvage what's left of their season.
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Simms has Ravens, Chargers in Monday doubleheader
Chris Simms anticipates a high-scoring affair between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with a much less dramatic bout between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers, in a Monday doubleheader.