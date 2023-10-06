 Skip navigation
Commanders blowout loss to Bears raises questions

October 6, 2023 08:14 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on the Commanders blowout loss to the Bears on Thursday night, breaking down where things went wrong for the offense, Ron Rivera's defense and more.
