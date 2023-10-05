Watch Now
Commanders to be a ‘real challenge’ for Fields
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the TNF matchup between the Bears and Commanders, mapping out why Justin Fields has the potential do step up and focus on what he does well.
Up Next
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
PFT Draft: NFL Week 5 key matchups
From Micah Parsons vs. Trent Williams to John Harbaugh taking on Mike Tomlin for the 34th time, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they’re eager to see in Week 5.
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
Is it ‘premature’ to put Eberflus on the hot seat?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recall their expectations for the Bears prior to the season and compare how Chicago has looked the first four weeks, as well as how much of it falls onto Matt Eberflus.
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal
Adams apologizes for actions after game removal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jamal Adams’ apology and spell out why he clearly wasn’t in his right mind after that sort of hit, and therefore, shouldn’t automatically be fined.
Neal encourages NYG fans to boo, then apologizes
Neal encourages NYG fans to boo, then apologizes
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Evan Neal’s message to Giants fans and why it could be an indication he is feeling the pressure.
DraftKings TNF props: Bears vs. Commanders
DraftKings TNF props: Bears vs. Commanders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into passing props, rushing props and more, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of Week 5’s TNF matchup between the Bears and Commanders.
Eagles must prove they run QB push play legally
Eagles must prove they run QB push play legally
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the Eagles’ QB push play and spell out why the team can’t afford any doubt about if they can do it legally, as well as why a typical QB sneak also would work.
What’s More likely: NFL Week 5 storylines to watch
What’s More likely: NFL Week 5 storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “What’s More Likely” to weigh in on the Cowboys-49ers rivalry on SNF, Patrick Mahomes going head-to-head against Kirk Cousins and more.
Analyzing Chargers’ trading Jackson to Patriots
Analyzing Chargers’ trading Jackson to Patriots
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the Chargers’ move to trade J.C. Jackson to the Patriots for a swap of 2025 NFL Draft picks, given L.A. reportedly will pay the majority of his 2023 salary.
Bears keep Claypool away from team for second game
Bears keep Claypool away from team for second game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a big-picture look at the situation surrounding Chase Claypool, discuss his immaturity concerns before he was drafted and outline where the Bears should go from here.
Is the NFL ‘embracing’ Kelce-Swift too strongly?
Is the NFL 'embracing' Kelce-Swift too strongly?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss updates with the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift rumors, how the NFL is handling it and more.
Cousins not embodying higher standard of greatness
Cousins not embodying higher standard of greatness
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess if Kirk Cousins should have a more invested work ethic, given the QB refuses to work on Tuesdays.