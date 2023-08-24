 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Darnold ‘separated himself’ from Lance to earn QB2

August 24, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on all the “tangible signs” that Sam Darnold would eventually be named QB2 in San Francisco, as well as explore what this means for Trey Lance’s future.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draft_230824.jpg
4:45
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_trueorfalse_230824.jpg
1:11
Will McKee win Eagles backup QB job over Mariota?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_johnathantaylor_230824.jpg
8:21
What message are Colts sending with a JT deadline?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tua_230824.jpg
6:18
Tua claps back at criticism about his body
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zeke_230824.jpg
2:15
Analyzing Elliott’s role in Patriots’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_treylance_230824.jpg
17:41
Lance’s options to get a fresh start from 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_indphipractice_230823.jpg
6:08
Kelce admits cheap shot sparked Eagles-Colts brawl
Now Playing
nbc_pft_indtaylorinterest_230823.jpg
3:29
Does Taylor make sense for Dolphins, Cowboys?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_steichenontaylor_230823.jpg
5:16
Steichen refers Taylor questions to GM Ballard
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_230823.jpg
16:22
PFT Draft: New coordinators who’ll have big impact
Now Playing
nbc_pft_salehonrodgersplaying_230823.jpg
11:03
Saleh makes ‘calculated risk’ to play Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nyjolineupdate_230823.jpg
2:48
Can Jets rely on Becton, Brown to anchor o-line?
Now Playing