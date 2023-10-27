 Skip navigation
Debating if Bosa's holdout has impacted production

October 27, 2023 08:49 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King highlight why the 49ers should have prioritized extension talks with Nick Bosa sooner, and why SF hasn’t gotten the feared defensive front it paid for.
