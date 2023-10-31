 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule

October 31, 2023 09:12 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' favorable schedule in the coming weeks and why the Cowboys matchup will be a chance to prove that a loss to the Ravens was a fluke.
Up Next
nbc_pft_dontaejohnson_231031.jpg
3:33
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kayvon_231031.jpg
1:44
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_231031.jpg
14:01
PFT Draft: Vikings’ best options at QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_gibbs_231031.jpg
2:04
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brockpurdy_231031.jpg
4:19
Simms: Benching Purdy criticisms are ‘hilarious’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_waltanderson_231031.jpg
11:17
Anderson defends non-call live during MNF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionserrors_231031.jpg
2:52
Lions defeat Raiders despite Goff’s pick 6
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kylermurray_231031.jpg
3:31
Cardinals have a ‘delicate’ situation at QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_desmondridder_231031.jpg
3:24
Are the Falcons ‘soft-benching’ Ridder in Week 9?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_adams_231031.jpg
4:32
Adams is being ‘left behind’ by Raiders offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_raidersstruggle_231031.jpg
17:38
‘Drastic’ measures are needed for the Raiders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_playerstowatch_231031.jpg
7:32
NFL trade deadline: Players, teams to watch
Now Playing