Hall of Famer, Bears great McMichael dies at 67

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft
Other PFT Content
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft
Other PFT Content
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Hall of Famer, Bears great McMichael dies at 67
April 24, 2025 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the life of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Chicago Bears legend Steve 'Mongo' McMichael, who passed away at the age of 67 after a battle with ALS.
Related Videos
05:30
Potential moves that could shake up 2025 NFL Draft
01:58
Lockett signs one-year deal with Titans
07:34
PFT’s final 2025 mock draft vs. Simms mock draft
13:27
Patriots could benefit from moving down in draft
05:35
Ignoring trading within division is ‘bad business’
06:06
Jeanty ‘most likely’ subject of draft surprise
03:02
Which team is best fit for Michigan DT Graham?
05:47
Biggest takeaways leading up to 2025 NFL Draft
03:04
How long until six QBs are selected in 2025 draft?
10:37
Sanders is criticized under ‘cloak of anonymity’
06:32
Teams want to draft players who ‘love football’
05:34
Ward expected to be drafted No. 1 to Titans
03:54
Tanking could become ‘vibe’ for NFL teams in 2025
06:55
What betting markets suggest about Sanders
04:07
Why NFL draft betting markets are ‘a Jenga stack’
14:01
RB Hampton compares his style to Texans’ Mixon
01:40
Why Bears could look at TE in first round of draft
16:13
Davis: Sharpe offered at least $10M to settle
06:26
GMs with the most nerves entering 2025 NFL Draft
04:06
Richardson will either ‘step up or step off’
05:42
GM Lynch: Purdy talks going in ‘good direction’
06:47
Cousins reports to Falcons for voluntary offseason
08:24
Parsons’ contract issue is unnecessary distraction
07:55
Cowboys are working on ‘pretty substantive trades’
06:18
Florio: Negative, opinionated scouts must be named
08:22
Draft odds shift from Sanders to Williams at No. 9
11:16
Rodgers won’t affect Steelers’ draft strategy
05:18
Understanding strategies ahead of NFL draft
11:06
Browns, Giants continue fielding draft trade calls
09:40
Titans to stay at No. 1, presumed to pick Ward
Latest Clips
03:37
Team events like Zurich fun once a year, no more
04:30
PL Update: Palace snatch late equalizer v. Arsenal
02:39
Arteta critical of Arsenal’s consistency in draw
02:31
Trossard: Arsenal’s quality ‘wasn’t there’
01:54
Mateta: Palace confident ahead of FA Cup semifinal
01:40
‘Careless’ mistakes cost Arsenal points
11:58
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 34
01:45
Mateta’s chip makes it 2-2 for Palace v. Arsenal
08:48
Thomas’ RBC Heritage win was ‘pure happiness’
07:01
Langer: ‘I did play pretty good’ at final Masters
01:12
Can 49ers’ McCaffrey have a fantasy rebound year?
01:16
Cousins’ top fantasy landing spots: CLE, PIT, MIN
01:06
Warren’s fantasy value hinges on PIT’s draft moves
09:50
Reid: Korda is ‘made to be a world No. 1'
01:13
Trossard buries Arsenal’s second goal v. Palace
01:06
Eze’s belter brings Palace level with Arsenal
21:31
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne Femmes
02:54
Donald makes Olazabal a Ryder Cup vice captain
04:22
McIlroy, Lowry hoping to go back-to-back at Zurich
01:14
Kiwior heads Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
05:31
Ornstein: Manchester United eyeing Delap, Cunha
03:40
How could weather impact the Chevron Champ.?
06:17
FSU playing ‘really good golf’ ahead of NCAA champ
06:32
Stanford looking to repeat as national champions
35:40
Highlights: 2025 La Flèche Wallonne
01:19
Cubs CF Crow-Armstrong has ‘true star potential’
01:20
Pivetta off to impressive start through five games
01:28
Trust Royals’ Bubic in fantasy for rest of season
01:50
Magic-Celtics Game 2 props: Banchero, Pritchard
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue