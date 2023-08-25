 Skip navigation
How high might Dolphins go to trade for Taylor?

August 25, 2023 08:42 AM
With reports that the Dolphins are seeking to trade for Jonathan Taylor, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how high Miami might go for the RB and if there are too many moving parts to get a deal done.
