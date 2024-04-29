 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Falcons 'self-sabotage' relationship with Cousins

April 29, 2024 07:59 AM
PFT examines how Kirk Cousins’ injury history and massive contract could factor into his future with the Falcons after their decision to draft Michael Penix Jr.
Up Next
nbc_pft_draft_240429.jpg
5:54
Jones, Steelers lead 2024 NFL Draft winners
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eagles_240429.jpg
11:26
Eagles ‘make all the right moves’ in NFL draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patmayemiltonv2_240429.jpg
10:38
Why New England drafted Milton after taking Maye
Now Playing
nbc_pft_favrb_240429.jpg
5:33
Lloyd to Packers among best NFL draft RB fits
Now Playing
nbc_pft_zekedallas_240429.jpg
2:01
Report: Elliott, Cowboys set to reunite
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsattention_240429.jpg
12:26
Falcons send mixed messages by drafting Penix Jr.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconspenix_240429.jpg
16:27
Simms: ATL’s Penix Jr. pick a ‘waste of an asset’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chargerstakealt_240426.jpg
3:28
Alt fits Harbaugh’s blueprint for Chargers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_defensiveplayersdrafted_240426.jpg
5:02
Latu, Murphy II lead first-round defensive picks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sevenwrs_240424.jpg
10:07
Analyzing first-round WR picks: Nabers, Worthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosdraftnixv2_240426.jpg
5:54
Broncos ‘didn’t play games’ in QB search with Nix
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bestqblandingspot_240426.jpg
2:30
Which first-round QB landed in the best spot?
Now Playing