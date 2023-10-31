Watch Now
Johnson blames officials for loss to Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Diontae Johnson’s remarks about the officials and spell out where the WR crossed the line.
Thibodeaux blasts officials for key offsides call
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Kayvon Thibodeaux was in fact offsides and why ultimately, the risk was not worth the reward at a moment like that.
Florio: Lions could go 14-3 with ease of schedule
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Detroit Lions' favorable schedule in the coming weeks and why the Cowboys matchup will be a chance to prove that a loss to the Ravens was a fluke.
PFT Draft: Vikings’ best options at QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out which players the Vikings should turn to given Kirk Cousins’ torn Achilles, from Case Keenum to Jameis Winston and more.
Gibbs has breakout game on MNF vs. Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Jahmyr Gibbs after his standout performance and recall everyone who said the RB shouldn’t have been drafted so early.
Simms: Benching Purdy criticisms are ‘hilarious’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline concerns over Brock Purdy's head collision and lack of concussion evaluation, as well as the quarterback's performance decline from early in the season to now.
Anderson defends non-call live during MNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the league opened up Pandora’s box by having Walt Anderson defend officiating during the game and how transparency needs to be a consistent effort, not a one-time thing.
Lions defeat Raiders despite Goff’s pick 6
Mike Florio and Chirs Simms analyze the roller coaster victory by the Lions, after Jared Goff threw a pick 6 among a slew of errors against the Raiders.
Cardinals have a ‘delicate’ situation at QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if it’s too soon to start Kyler Murray, as well as weigh in on Clayton Tune’s potential.
Are the Falcons ‘soft-benching’ Ridder in Week 9?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Arthur Smith’s explanation for waiting until Wednesday to name their starting QB for Week 9.
Adams is being ‘left behind’ by Raiders offense
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about Raiders WR Davante Adams' potential to be great with other teams, but the clock is ticking with the looming trade deadline.
‘Drastic’ measures are needed for the Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Raiders' 26-14 loss to the Lions and discuss Davante Adams' frustrations, Josh McDaniels' head coaching stats and Jimmy Garoppolo's recent weak performances.