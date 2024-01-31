 Skip navigation
Johnson staying with Lions hurts the Commanders

January 31, 2024 08:19 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the state of the Commanders, who are “in a QB conundrum,” and assess where Washington goes from here without the possibility of Ben Johnson.
1:08
Source: Harbaugh to get $16M per year from LAC
7:47
Where does Purdy fit into top QB picture?
8:48
Brady knows Purdy has ‘a chip on his shoulder’
2:06
What Florio, Simms are excited about for SB week
3:48
Smith will fit Tomlin’s ‘tough mantra’ as OC
4:11
Moore will bring ‘new ideas’ to Philadelphia as OC
5:36
Evaluating Eagles’ level of interest in Belichick
8:46
Slowik reportedly agrees to new deal with Texans
4:11
Jones doesn’t rule out eventually hiring Belichick
9:57
What’s next for SEA, WAS with Johnson in DET?
4:10
Inside Jones’ decision to keep McCarthy as HC
5:53
Has gambling fueled speculation, distrust in NFL?
