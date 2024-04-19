Watch Now
Allen displays 'maturity' about Diggs trade
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why Josh Allen has shown growth by accepting his role is about being the best QB he can be, rather than making business decisions.
NFL reinstates 5 players after gambling violations
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline the difference between what happened with Shaka Toney, Rashod Berry, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore and Demetrius Taylor, who were reinstated, and Isaiah Rodgers, who wasn't.
Payton focused on ensuring next QB is ‘right fit’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out the logistics of if the Broncos could trade up to get a QB before pick No. 12 in the NFL draft and why Denver can't afford to miss on its next QB.
Allen wants players to ‘buy into’ roster changes
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons take a deep dive into how the team is evolving and what needs to happen for the Bills to finally get over the hump.
Caserio not worried about Diggs being a diva
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons review how Stefon Diggs' passion to win can come across as a diva and assess how he will fit in with the Texans' style.
Beane confident Bills could succeed without a WR1
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why the Bills need to replace Stefon Diggs' production and how that evolved over the years, rather than the situation the Chiefs faced when losing Tyreek Hill.
Alt shaped by brother’s NHL, father’s NFL careers
Mike Florio catches up with Notre Dame tackle and top 2024 NFL Draft prospect Joe Alt, who shares how he balanced college football with mechanical engineering, what he learned from his brother's NHL career and more.
PFT Draft: Biggest shoes to fill next season
From Cam Jurgens stepping into Jason Kelce's role to Bills receivers hoping to fill the void from Stefon Diggs, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline who has the biggest shoes to fill next season.
Sanders disputes list of teams for Sanders, Hunter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Deion Sanders is the perfect person to normalize prospects having a say in where they are willing to play in the NFL.
Dobbins agrees to one-year contract with Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if J.K. Dobbins can get back on track in L.A. and how he will fit the Jim Harbaugh mold of football and compliment Justin Herbert.
Who Belichick reportedly would’ve brought to ATL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the report that Bill Belichick would've wanted to bring Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia to the Falcons and why he viewed them as better soldiers than generals.
Odunze ‘ready for any situation’ in 2024 NFL Draft
Top 2024 NFL Draft wide receiver prospect Rome Odunze joins PFT to discuss his ideal NFL landing spot, the draft process, misconceptions about his game and more.