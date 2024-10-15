Watch Now
Allen makes a case for MVP against Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty break down Josh Allen's performance in the Bills' win over the Jets, calling plays "unbelievable" and how his momentum can carry the Bills towards playoffs.
Rodgers blames Williams for late interception
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why ultimately when a QB throws an interception, it always fall on the QB not the receiver.
Analyzing McDaniel’s approach to a Tua return
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how they get the sense Mike McDaniel doesn’t want Tua Tagovailoa to feel the Dolphins’ success all depends on him playing.
Scale of 1-10: Confidence meter after Week 6
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty weigh in on how confident they are that the Cowboys can bounce back, Deshaun Watson can turn it around and the Jags can chance the culture six weeks into the season.
Reddick hires new agent, meets with Jets
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why they’re at a point of either signing or not signing and question what another team would be willing to trade for a guy who hasn’t played football in over six weeks.
Analyzing Maye’s first NFL start vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down Drake Maye's first NFL start in Week 6, explaining why the North Carolina product has things to build upon after throwing three touchdowns against the Texans.
Steelers ‘matched up perfectly’ against Raiders
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Steelers' Week 6 win vs. the Raiders, analyzing how Justin Fields has played just well enough to remain the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh.
Packers run through Cardinals in dominant display
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Jordan Love's performance in a convincing Green Bay Packers win over the Arizona Cardinals during Week 6.
Jaguars are ‘falling apart’ under Pederson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Caleb Williams' strong performance against Jacksonville and the state of the Jaguars after yet another disappointing loss under Doug Pederson.
Week 6 superlatives: Bucs, Chargers impress
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through their NFL Week 6 superlatives, highlighted by dominant victories from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers.
Where do the Browns go with Watson?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down another poor showing from Deshaun Watson, questioning how much longer the Cleveland Browns can afford to start the struggling quarterback.
Florio: Sirianni taunting fans is a ‘bad look’
Mike Florio explains why Nick Sirianni "can't help himself" after making gestures to fans following the Eagles' win over the Browns, discussing why the coach needs to remain professional after games.