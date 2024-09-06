Watch Now
Worthy's speed on display in 'stellar' NFL debut
Xavier Worthy's impressive NFL debut shows how quickly Andy Reid has integrated the rookie into the Chiefs' offense, where he's already drawing comparisons to a former Kansas City speedster.
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
Mike Florio believes the Packers have a "glow" to them after finishing 2023 strong, one that he thinks will carry over into their Week 1 clash with the Eagles in Brazil.
Barkley, Jacobs clash in Brazil with new teams
With Saquon Barkley in Philadelphia and Josh Jacobs leading Green Bay's backfield, Mike Florio and Charean Williams debate which running back will make the biggest impact with their new team.
Expectations for Love in year two as GB’s starter
Surrounded by a talented supported cast, Mike Florio and Charean Williams expect Jordan Love's ascension to continue in his second year as Green Bay's starting quarterback.
Assessing Henry’s workload in first game with BAL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams evaluate Derrick Henry's first outing with the Baltimore Ravens and explore why his production dipped after starting strong with a touchdown.
Jackson took ‘too many hits’ from Chiefs’ defense
PFT breaks down Lamar Jackson's performance against the Chiefs on Thursday, highlighting why the superstar quarterback must "protect himself" to stay healthy long term.
Likely emerges as ‘unexpected star’ against Chiefs
After compiling 111 receiving yards and a TD against the Chiefs, PFT explores what Isaiah Likely’s emergence means for the Ravens’ offense moving forward.
Florio envisions Rice playing the entire season
After avoiding the Commisioner’s Exempt List to start the year, Mike Florio explains why Chiefs WR Rashee Rice is likely to avoid a suspension this season.
Analyzing Likely’s overturned touchdown vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams revisit Isaiah Likely's overturned touchdown from Baltimore's loss to the Chiefs, explaining why it is "exactly" what NFL replay review was intended for.
Week 1 preview: Bengals vs. Patriots
Chris Simms and Mike Florio explain why they're picking the Cincinnati Bengals over the New England Patriots despite being "notoriously slow starters."
Week 1 preview: Jaguars vs. Dolphins
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he's picking the Jaguars over the Dolphins this Sunday in Week 1.
Week 1 preview: Titans vs. Bears
Mike Florio and Chris Simms predict how Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' debut will unravel against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 of the NFL season.