Hill shows accountability with taking criticism

April 22, 2024 08:59 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why even the top players need to be able to take an earful from their head coach when warranted, including Tyreek Hill after he was "slammed to the floor" by L'Jarius Sneed.
