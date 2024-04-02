Watch Now
Simms provides insight on '24 Draft CB rankings
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio why he is so high on Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft, and how he compares to the other top CB prospects.
Best revenge games of 2024 NFL season
In the wake of Iowa defeating LSU in the Elite Eight, Mike Florio and Chris Simms list their best revenge games of 2024, including the 'Harbaugh bowl,' Russell Wilson vs. the Broncos and more.
Remembering former NFL CB Davis
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on former NFL CB Vontae Davis who died at 35 years old, and honor his accomplished playing career.
How performance-based pay ‘protects players’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the NFL enacting performance-based pay for the 2023 season, and the positive impact it can have on players, specifically running backs.
Inside the vote for public stadium money in KC
With polling indicating that the vote for public stadium money in Kansas City will be close, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Chiefs potentially needing to move to another city.
Reddick is used to the ‘business’ part of the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Haason Reddick's first press conference as a New York Jet, his understanding of the league and more.
Former Cardinals exec McDonough wins arbitration
Former Arizona executive Terry McDonough wins $3 million in arbitration from the team, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the potential impact on Cardinals president Michael Bidwill.
Report: Chiefs and Wentz agree to 1-year deal
Kansas City and Carson Wentz have reportedly agreed to 1-year contract, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain that Wentz is a strong fit for the Chiefs because of his “high-level starting-caliber traits.”
Rice has retained counsel following car crash
Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice has retained counsel following a crash involving a car registered to him, so Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the situation and its potential implications.
Assessing bust potential in EDGE draft class
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack this year's NFL Draft EDGE class, including which players might not translate to the NFL level, Dallas Turner's potential and more.
Maye’s draft stock down, Penix’s up after pro days
Chris Simms shares his reactions to the pro days for three of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft: Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr. and Jayden Daniels.
Does Mitchell deserve top CB ranking over Wiggins?
Devin McCourty joins the show to debate Chris Simms' cornerback rankings, including Simms' decision to rate Nate Wiggins as his No. 2 CB behind Quinyon Mitchell.