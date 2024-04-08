 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Vikings, Bears, Packers, Lions top draft needs

April 8, 2024 09:15 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the NFC North to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including interior O-Line in Minnesota, D-Line in Chicago and more.
Up Next
nbc_pft_morelikely_240408.jpg
11:55
What’s More Likely: Solar eclipse edition
Now Playing
nbc_pft_aaron_240408.jpg
3:55
NFL players with biggest weight on their shoulders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mccarthy_240408.jpg
2:52
Spielman thinks Vikings could overpay for McCarthy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rashee_240408.jpg
10:06
Rice faces multiple potential charges from crash
Now Playing
USATSI_22820892.jpg
8:04
How Sweat being arrested for DWI affects draft
Now Playing
nbc_pft_diggsnewteammates_240408.jpg
4:58
Diggs working out with Stroud, Dell, Metchie III
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailata_240408.jpg
7:56
Eagles, Mailata agree to three-year extension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ricelawyerv3_240405.jpg
14:05
Legal side of Rice driving Lamborghini in incident
Now Playing
nbc_pft_deshaunwatson_240405.jpg
3:57
Watson confident shoulder will be ready by Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nacuaonrams_240404.jpg
3:38
Rams have a key opportunity with young talent
Now Playing
nbc_pft_2024slowstart_240405.jpg
2:51
NFL teams who can’t afford slow starts to 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pft_terrymcdonough_240405.jpg
4:33
McDonough files lawsuit against Cardinals, Bidwell
Now Playing