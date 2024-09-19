 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_traviskelce_240919.jpg
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start
nbc_pft_draft_240919.jpg
2024 NFL Week 3 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240919.jpg
Canales feels Young still could be franchise QB

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_traviskelce_240919.jpg
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start
nbc_pft_draft_240919.jpg
2024 NFL Week 3 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240919.jpg
Canales feels Young still could be franchise QB

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

2024 NFL Week 3 matchups to watch

September 19, 2024 09:17 AM
From the Lions defense taking on the Cardinals offense to Bobby Slowik squaring up against Brian Flores, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which matchups they're keeping an eye on in Week 3.
Up Next
nbc_pft_traviskelce_240919.jpg
6:55
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bryceyoung_240919.jpg
3:36
Canales feels Young still could be franchise QB
Now Playing
nbc_pft_pachecohunt_240919.jpg
6:34
Chiefs turn to Hunt with unclear Pacheco timeline
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughherbert_240919__999546.jpg
3:22
Analyzing Harbaugh’s approach to press conferences
Now Playing
nbc_pft_harbaughroman_240919.jpg
4:43
Harbaugh is leaning on Roman, assistant coaches
Now Playing
nbc_pft_loveinjured_240919.jpg
6:00
Love is ‘hopeful’ to play Week 3 vs. Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_passrush_240919.jpg
7:39
Will ‘institutional knowledge’ on Rodgers help NE?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patriotsoffense_240919.jpg
5:59
Henry, Stevenson are keys to Patriots’ offense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whattoexpectrodgers_240919.jpg
8:13
What to expect from Rodgers vs. Patriots
Now Playing
nbc_pft_malikwillisrevenge_240919.jpg
3:30
Willis holds no ill will against the Titans
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wojbomb_240919.jpg
14:26
How Woj helped shape reporters
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vomitball_240919.jpg
4:40
Willis addresses Myers vomiting on ball pre-snap
Now Playing