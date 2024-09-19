Watch Now
2024 NFL Week 3 matchups to watch
From the Lions defense taking on the Cardinals offense to Bobby Slowik squaring up against Brian Flores, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons reveal which matchups they're keeping an eye on in Week 3.
Kelce not concerned about stats from slow start
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss all the off-field activities Travis Kelce has been involved in this offseason and question how long it’ll be before the TE transitions away from the game.
Canales feels Young still could be franchise QB
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons find it hard to believe Bryce Young could ever be the Panthers’ franchise QB and discuss if Miami could be interested.
Chiefs turn to Hunt with unclear Pacheco timeline
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Andy Reid noting he’s not sure if Isiah Pacheco will return this season and evaluate the Chiefs’ move to bring Kareem Hunt back.
Analyzing Harbaugh’s approach to press conferences
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how the way Jim Harbaugh approached a question about Justin Herbert’s status for Week 3 was similar to being asked for directions when you’re in a town you don’t live in.
Harbaugh is leaning on Roman, assistant coaches
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how Greg Roman’s offense has set up J.K. Dobbins to thrive.
Love is ‘hopeful’ to play Week 3 vs. Titans
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate the likelihood of seeing Jordan Love compete against the Titans and discuss how the injury report could progress through the week.
Will ‘institutional knowledge’ on Rodgers help NE?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack why pass rushers will be so important for the Patriots defense, which is a bit banged up, and how their familiarity with Aaron Rodgers could be helpful.
Henry, Stevenson are keys to Patriots’ offense
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons map out how Hunter Henry has been Jacoby Brissett’s go-to target, but why if Rhamondre Stevenson can’t get the run game going, the Patriots will be in trouble.
What to expect from Rodgers vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why Aaron Rodgers’ mobility isn’t what it used to be, given his age and the fact he’s coming off an Achilles tear.
Willis holds no ill will against the Titans
Despite being drafted by the Titans and traded to the Packers, Malik Willis is glad they brought him into the league. Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why the Week 3 matchup isn’t a true “revenge game.”
How Woj helped shape reporters
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss the news Adrian Wojnarowski is retiring from ESPN to become a GM for the St. Bonaventure Bonnies men’s basketball team.