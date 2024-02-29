 Skip navigation
Top takeaways from NFLPA Survey: Chiefs rank 31st

February 29, 2024 08:42 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the player team report cards, where the Chiefs received a number of Fs, while the Dolphins and Vikings came in at the top of the list.
