PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups

September 21, 2023 09:17 AM
From Patrick Surtain vs. Tyreek Hill to Sean McDermott taking on Eric Bieniemy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they're eager to see in Week 3.
