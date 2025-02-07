Watch Now
Marino: Mahomes 'could win six or seven' rings
Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino joins the PFT Live set at Radio Row to share his thoughts on modern quarterback play, improvements the Dolphins need to make, and his take on Patrick Mahomes' evolving legacy.
Nacua ‘super excited’ to take baton from Kupp
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua joins the PFT Live set at Radio Row to reflect on his team's season, the impact Cooper Kupp has had on his career so far, and more.