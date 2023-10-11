 Skip navigation
Impact of NFL's helmet rule on game's outcome

October 11, 2023 03:21 PM
Following the Week 5 contests between the Chiefs-Vikings and Ravens-Steelers, Mike Florio unpacks the rule about NFL players removing their helmet in the field of play.
