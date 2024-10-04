Watch Now
Harrison: Ravens give Adams best Super Bowl chance
Rodney Harrison explains why the Ravens are an "ideal" landing spot for Davante Adams, detailing how the star wide receiver would take Baltimore's offense to the "next level."
Fields has big opportunity vs. Cowboys on SNF
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison dive into the biggest storylines ahead of Cowboys vs. Steelers on Sunday Night Football, including Justin Fields' chance to make a statement.
Missed facemask call costs Bucs late vs. Falcons
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison evaluate the ripple effects from referees missing a crucial facemask call in the Bucs’ overtime loss to the Falcons.
Cousins, Falcons have ‘something special brewing’
Fresh off Kirk Cousins' record-setting outing against the Buccaneers, PFT examines how the Falcons can carry their offensive momentum beyond Week 5.
Falcons in NFC South ‘driver’s seat’ after TNF win
PFT reacts to Kirk Cousins’ heroics in Atlanta’s overtime win against Tampa Bay, analyzing the veteran quarterback’s “coming out party” and leadership that secured a crucial division win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Colts vs. Jaguars
The desperate Jaguars are at risk of dropping to 0-5 on the season against the Colts despite being slight favorites in London, but Chris Simms and Mike Florio aren't keen on Jacksonville getting up off the mat.
NFL Week 5 preview: Dolphins vs. Patriots
It'll likely be an ugly one given the state of each offense, but Florio and Simms both see the Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots Week 5 matchup going the same way.
NFL Week 5 preview: Browns vs. Commanders
The quarterback matchup in Week 5 between Deshaun Watson and Jayden Daniels "fascinates" Mike Florio, and while he and Chris Simms have different teams covering, they're aligned in their pick to win.
NFL Week 5 preview: Bills vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect a close game between the Bills and Texans, with Buffalo aiming to bounce back and C.J. Stroud looking to prove himself vs. Josh Allen.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cardinals vs. 49ers
The Week 5 NFC West matchup between the Cards and 49ers features two teams that are better than their records might indicate, but both Chris Simms and Mike Florio is riding San Francisco at home as a touchdown favorite.
NFL Week 5 preview: Raiders vs. Broncos
Chris Simms believes in the favored Broncos at home against the Raiders and Mike Florio joins him, as both pick Denver outright for the first time this season with Las Vegas continuing life without Davante Adams.
NFL Week 5 preview: Packers vs. Rams
Jordan Love is limited in practice for Green Bay but they're favored on the road in Week 5 against the Rams. Chris Simms and Mike Florio like the QB and Packers to get back on track against a banged-up Los Angeles.
NFL Week 5 preview: Cowboys vs. Steelers
There's a lot at stake personally for Justin Fields on Sunday Night Football v. the Cowboys in Week 5, which Mike Florio is factoring into his pick -- and Chris Simms is also going with the same team to pull out the win.