Simms: 49ers’ offense looks ‘as good as ever’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into how the 49ers' offense has been so strong and outline why the Giants' defense needs to “throw curveballs” against them in Week 3.
PFT Draft: NFL Week 3 key matchups
From Patrick Surtain vs. Tyreek Hill to Sean McDermott taking on Eric Bieniemy, Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which matchups they're eager to see in Week 3.
DraftKings Sportsbooks TNF props: Giants vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into passing props, rushing props, sack props and more, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of Week 3’s TNF matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Analyzing how Akers can elevate Vikings’ offense
Mike Florio explains to Chris Simms why the logistics of the Cam Akers' trade to the Vikings is “one of the most ridiculous trades” he’s ever seen, as well as what this means for Minnesota.
Browns re-sign Hunt after Chubb’s injury
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why Kareem Hunt is a logical addition to the Browns after Nick Chubb’s season-ending injury.
Bears’ defensive coordinator Williams resigns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack a messy situation in Chicago with rumors about an FBI raid on Alan Williams and spell out why it’s unsafe to take any of that for fact.
Fields makes ‘dangerous comment’ citing coaches
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if the Bears’ coaching staff is trying to make Justin Fields into something he’s not, after the QB cited the coaches as a reason for him thinking too much.
McCaffrey could push 49ers for more compensation
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how vital Christian McCaffrey is to the 49ers’ offense and outline why they wouldn’t be surprised if he uses that leverage to ask for more money.
Giants’ offense has ‘uphill battle’ vs. 49ers’ D
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what makes the 49ers’ defense so effective and how the Giants have their work cut out for themselves offensively in Week 3.
Short weeks hurt creative coaches like Shanahan
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kyle Shanahan’s remarks about how to prepare for games differently during short weeks and outline how the NFL can avoid this in the future.
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
Mike Florio opens the mailbag as he dives into Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job security and the pressure that is mounting on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
Rams expose NFL’s worrisome ties with sportsbooks
Mike Florio digs into Sean McVay's decision to kick a meaningless field goal, which covered the spread in the Rams' defeat to the 49ers.
Why NFL’s lax fan safety ‘really bothers’ Florio
Mike Florio calls on the NFL and its owners to step up safety measures at its stadiums after a fan was involved in an altercation and died following the Patriots' clash against the Dolphins in Foxborough.