Brady open to late comeback if contender needs QB
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady right now is better than a third of the starting QBs, and Charean Williams questions if he could make any team a contender.
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss how the Vikings acquired an additional first-round pick for the purpose of packaging it and moving up, as well as how there will be stiff QB competition in Round 1.
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore the possibility of how the Kirk Cousins tampering could be a factor that enables the Vikings to help draft a QB earlier than they ordinarily would.
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Charean Williams examine the players who will be attending the draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, and those who won't, including Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix.
Rice turns himself in, posts $40,000 bond
Mike Florio and Charean Williams outline why this situation will be a big mess criminally and civilly, as well as question what action the Chiefs will take for Rashee Rice, after SMU has suspended Teddy Knox.
How will O.J. Simpson be remembered?
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss what makes recalling O.J. Simpson's life so challenging.
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Mike Florio reflects on Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson's "complicated legacy" following the family's announcement that the former NFL running back has died.
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into the first matchup announced for the 2024 NFL season featuring the Packers and Eagles, streaming on Peacock, and explore the possibility of more Friday games in the future.
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how the Texans can continue to build in the offseason by investing in cornerbacks in the draft.
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms iron out how the Jags could elevate themselves if they prioritize a speedy receiver and cornerback in the draft.
Inside Allen’s contract extension with the Jags
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect why the numbers can be misleading on player extensions and take a deep dive into the case with Josh Allen, whose deal has a base value of $141.25 million.
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out why the Titans don't have any big holes they need to fill, but how strengthening their tackles could be a difference maker next season.