Brady open to late comeback if contender needs QB

April 12, 2024 08:55 AM
Mike Florio believes Tom Brady right now is better than a third of the starting QBs, and Charean Williams questions if he could make any team a contender.
Vikings ‘walking a tight rope’ for draft Round 1
How Cousins tampering could affect Vikings draft
13 prospects scheduled to attend 2024 NFL Draft
Rice turns himself in, posts $40,000 bond
How will O.J. Simpson be remembered?
O.J. Simpson has died at age 76
Packers to face Eagles in Week 1 Brazil game
Texans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Jaguars’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Inside Allen’s contract extension with the Jags
Titans’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
Colts’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
