Watch Now
Tua criticizes Flores’ coaching style
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Tua Tagovailoa’s comments about when Brian Flores was the Dolphins’ head coach and evaluate if either of them crossed the line.
Up Next
Commanders name Jayden Daniels their starter
Commanders name Jayden Daniels their starter
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it says a lot for a rookie to be named the starting QB and examine how the offensive line will hold up for Jayden Daniels.
How was Flores different from Saban for Tua?
How was Flores different from Saban for Tua?
Given Tua Tagovailoa’s criticism about Brian Flores, Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the QB knows how to handle a tough coach from his days with Nick Saban and question the differences.
Expectations for the Commanders in 2024
Expectations for the Commanders in 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate the Commanders’ potential with Jayden Daniels at the helm and weigh in on where they expect Washington to fall in the NFC East.
O’Connell, Flores have cohesive dynamic in MIN
O’Connell, Flores have cohesive dynamic in MIN
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how it’s possible Kevin O’Connell and Brian Flores have a good cop-bad-cop coaching dynamic in Minnesota.
Recalling Packers’ transition to Rodgers
Recalling Packers’ transition to Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms travel down the “rocky road” for Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career, spurred by his new book, and sift through when the Packers shifted from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers.
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Did Nix lock up starting job for DEN vs. GB?
Chris Simms details why he would be "shocked" if Sean Payton didn't name Bo Nix the Week 1 starter for the Broncos given his most recent performance in the preseason against the Packers.
Pats show they don’t trust Maye given play calling
Pats show they don't trust Maye given play calling
Chris Simms picks apart Drake Maye's inconsistencies during his preseason performance against the Eagles, showing that he's still not ready to play and why there's no way New England is going to start him in Week 1.
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Daniels looks the part at QB for Commanders
Chris Simms says the "comfort level is real" for Jayden Daniels at the helm for the Commanders, and is displaying how he's a natural thrower and runner for Washington during the preseason.
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Williams heated up despite slow start vs. CIN
Chris Simms sifts through all the encouraging signs for Caleb Williams and the Bears in the preseason contest against the Bengals despite initially starting the game with three straight three-and-outs.
Fields brings a type of energy that Wilson lacks
Fields brings a type of energy that Wilson lacks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how although both QBs had a challenging go, Justin Fields brings more to the table physically and emotionally than Russell Wilson.
Possible reasons why Penix sat preseason Week 2
Possible reasons why Penix sat preseason Week 2
Raheem Morris said Michael Penix Jr. did enough last week that he didn’t need more preseason snaps, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to try to piece together what else could be going on.